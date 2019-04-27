Photos from the Busey Illinois Youth Run at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, April 27, 2019.
-
Busey Illinois Youth Run 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Ethan Purdy gets help across the finish line from his parents during the Busey Illinois Youth Run at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, April 27, 2019.
-
Busey Illinois Youth Run 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The start of one of the races during the Busey Illinois Youth Run at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, April 27, 2019.
-
Busey Illinois Youth Run 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Ella Nelson, 6, crosses the line as her mom waves at the camera during the Busey Illinois Youth Run at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, April 27, 2019.
-
Busey Illinois Youth Run 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Ryan Suski, 6, approaches the finish during the Busey Illinois Youth Run at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, April 27, 2019.
-
Busey Illinois Youth Run 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Oliver Hendricksen, 3, and his dad are stopped by volunteer Mary Wakefield, Champaign, and she checks their numbers to make sure they match before the leave the finish area during the Busey Illinois Youth Run at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, April 27, 2019.
-
Busey Illinois Youth Run 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Ovia Toussaint,7, outruns Brandon Myles, 7, to the finish during the Busey Illinois Youth Run at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, April 27, 2019.
-
Busey Illinois Youth Run 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Christopher Damico, 3, gets a ride to the finish during the Busey Illinois Youth Run at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, April 27, 2019.
-
Busey Illinois Youth Run 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Mom's and kids enjoy the start during the Busey Illinois Youth Run at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, April 27, 2019.
-
Busey Illinois Youth Run 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Lavie Maisha-Wema, 10, during the Busey Illinois Youth Run at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, April 27, 2019.
-
Busey Illinois Youth Run 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
People applaud when it was announced that Yankee Ridge school in Urbana took home the trophy for the most children registered in the Youth Run during the Busey Illinois Youth Run at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, April 27, 2019.
-
Busey Illinois Youth Run 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Solomon Garrison, 9, leads the pack during the Busey Illinois Youth Run at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, April 27, 2019.
-
Busey Illinois Youth Run 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Children gat their medals from volunteers during the Busey Illinois Youth Run at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, April 27, 2019.
-
Busey Illinois Youth Run 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Aiden Bross, 1, gets help crossing the finish line during the Busey Illinois Youth Run at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, April 27, 2019.
-
Busey Illinois Youth Run 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
David Chen, 7, shows his excitement as he listens to directions during the Busey Illinois Youth Run at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, April 27, 2019.
-
Busey Illinois Youth Run 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Lavie Maisha-Wema, 10, leads Colton Ruud, 9, until he took the lead right before the finish line during the Busey Illinois Youth Run at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, April 27, 2019.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.