On The Town: Sing for the Health Of It 2019

The Prairie Dragon Paddlers held their second annual signature fundraising event, Sing for the Health of It!, on April 4, 2019, at The City Center in Champaign.
Anisa Chatman (right) performs at the City Center for Sing for the Health of It.
Brittany Helfrich performs at the City Center for Sing for the Health of It.
Maggie McCabe performs at the City Center for Sing for the Health of It. Ms. McCabe placed second in the voting competition at the event.
Beth Slotnick and Gary Slotnick pose with the Prairie Dragon Paddlers dragon a the organization's Sing for the Health of It. The couple won the 50/50 raffle. The ribbons on the dragon commemorate paddlers who have passed away.
Andrea Betzler (left) and her mother, Darlene Klinger, pose for a photo with the Prairie Dragon Paddlers Dragon. Both women are cancer survivors.
Ally MIller performs at the City Center for Sing for the Health of It.
A group photo of the Prairie Dragon Paddlers at their fundraiser, Sing for the Health of It.
A group photo of the Prairie Dragon Paddlers at their fundraiser, Sing for the Health of It.
Ashlee Schoonover (left) and Vanessa Faurie run the voting boxes at Sing for the Health of It.
Pat Lacey at the Prairie Dragon Paddlers information booth during Sing for the Health of It.
CU Diva volunteers at the 50/50 raffle station during Sing for the Health of It. Seated are Mary Lowder Knight (left) and Kim Robeson Schwenk. Stabdubg are Heather Lash (left) and Nancy Walker.
Three who performed for Sing for the Health of It were (from the left) Ashley Hess, Brittany Helfrich, and Lora Hardesty.
Emcee Niala Boodhoo welcomes guests to the Prairie Dragon Paddlers fundraiser, Sing for the Health of It.
Noah Ruffner performs at the City Center for Sing for the Health of It.
Rebecca McBride gives last minute instructions to the rest of the Prairie Dragon Paddlers before the doors open for Sing for the Health of It.
