Centennial vs. Central in a prep softball game at Wisegarver Field Field in Champaign onTuesday, April 30. 2019.
HS Softball: Centennial vs. Central 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Central's Rachel Burdette (25) is tagged out at home by Centennial's Addison Archer (16) in a prep softball game at Wisegarver Field Field in Champaign onTuesday, April 30. 2019.
Centennial's Leonila (Nini) Liong (8) pitches in a prep softball game at Wisegarver Field Field in Champaign onTuesday, April 30. 2019.
Central's head coach Josh Lindstrom in a prep softball game at Wisegarver Field Field in Champaign onTuesday, April 30. 2019.
Centennial's Addison Archer (16) slaps hands with Head coach George Malloch as she rounds third base after hitting a home run in a prep softball game at Wisegarver Field Field in Champaign onTuesday, April 30. 2019.
Centennial's Addison Archer (16) is all smiles after being greeted at home by teammates after hitting a home run in a prep softball game at Wisegarver Field Field in Champaign onTuesday, April 30. 2019.
Centennial's Ashley Kirby (11) leads off of first base behind Central's Rachel Burdette (25) in a prep softball game at Wisegarver Field Field in Champaign onTuesday, April 30. 2019.
Centennial's Ashlyn Perry (2) heads back to first base after leading off in a prep softball game at Wisegarver Field Field in Champaign onTuesday, April 30. 2019.
Central's Natalie Stumph (14) and Centennial's Hannah Luchinski (30) race to third base in a prep softball game at Wisegarver Field Field in Champaign onTuesday, April 30. 2019.
Centennial's Addison Archer (16) is greeted at home by teammates after hitting a home run in a prep softball game at Wisegarver Field Field in Champaign onTuesday, April 30. 2019.
Centennial's Addison Archer (16) is greeted at home by teammates after hitting a home run in a prep softball game at Wisegarver Field Field in Champaign onTuesday, April 30. 2019.
Central's Alexa Sutton (9) pitches in a prep softball game at Wisegarver Field Field in Champaign onTuesday, April 30. 2019.
Centennial's head coach George Malloch in a prep softball game at Wisegarver Field Field in Champaign onTuesday, April 30. 2019.
Centennial's Addison Archer (16) in a prep softball game at Wisegarver Field Field in Champaign onTuesday, April 30. 2019.
Central's Ainsley Holland (6) in a prep softball game at Wisegarver Field Field in Champaign onTuesday, April 30. 2019.
Central's Rachel Burdette (25) in a prep softball game at Wisegarver Field Field in Champaign onTuesday, April 30. 2019.
Central's Kelsey Wells (24) tries to catch a fly ball in center field in a prep softball game at Wisegarver Field Field in Champaign onTuesday, April 30. 2019.
