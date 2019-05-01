Fisher vs. St. Thomas More in a prep baseball game at STM in Champaign on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
HS Baseball: STM vs. Fisher 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
St. Thomas More's Lukas Palomar (2) slides into the tag by Fisher's Hunter Coon (21) at third base in a prep baseball game at STM in Champaign on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Fisher's Jed Chow (7) in a prep baseball game at STM in Champaign on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
St. Thomas More's Jimmy Sobeski (29) in a prep baseball game at STM in Champaign on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
St. Thomas More's Blake Staab (10) makes it back safely to first as Fisher's Jake Cochran (8) catches the throw in a prep baseball game at STM in Champaign on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Fisher's Andrew Koslowski (2) field a ball in the outfield in a prep baseball game at STM in Champaign on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
St. Thomas More's Blake Staab (10) leads off of first base in a prep baseball game at STM in Champaign on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
St. Thomas More's Noah Eyman (12) slaps hands with St. Thomas More's head coach Scott Runyan as he rounds third base after hitting a home run in a prep baseball game at STM in Champaign on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
St. Thomas More's Will Hoerner (9) reaches for first base as Fisher's Jake Cochran (8) makes the catch for the out in a prep baseball game at STM in Champaign on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Fisher's Andrew Koslowski (2) slides home as St. Thomas More's Dominic Magrini (4) waits for the throw in a prep baseball game at STM in Champaign on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
St. Thomas More's Blake Staab (10) in a prep baseball game at STM in Champaign on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Fisher's Andrew Koslowski (2) is congratulates on his home run by teammates in a prep baseball game at STM in Champaign on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Fisher's Jed Chow (7) in a prep baseball game at STM in Champaign on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
St. Thomas More's Will Hoerner (9) catches a ball in the outfield in a prep baseball game at STM in Champaign on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Fisher's Tanner Diorio (24) leads off of third base as Fisher's head coach Jon Kelly watches in a prep baseball game at STM in Champaign on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
St. Thomas More's head coach Scott Runyan talks with the ump in a prep baseball game at STM in Champaign on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
