We take an inside look at Atkins Tennis Center / Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex ahead of the 2019 NCAA Men's Tennis Tournament.
Behind the scenes: Illini tennis
Photographer: Rick Danzl
A seating area for team boosters at Atkins Tennis Center in Champaign on Wednesday May 1, 2019.


Illinois men's tennis coach coach Brad Dancer in his office at Atkins Tennis Center Complex in Champaign on Wednesday May 1, 2019.


Autographs of former players on a wall at Atkins Tennis Center in Champaign on Wednesday May 1, 2019.


Courts inside Atkins Tennis Center in Champaign on Wednesday May 1, 2019.


A banner at Atkins Tennis Center honoring the 2003 team in Champaign on Wednesday May 1, 2019.


The sidewalk leading to Atkins Tennis Center / Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Champaign and Urbana on Wednesday May 1, 2019.


Some of the courts at Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Urbana on Wednesday May 1, 2019.


Some of the courts at Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Urbana on Wednesday May 1, 2019.


Some seats near the courts at Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Urbana on Wednesday May 1, 2019.


Some of the courts at Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Urbana on Wednesday May 1, 2019.


Some of the courts at Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Urbana on Wednesday May 1, 2019.


Some of the courts at Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Urbana on Wednesday May 1, 2019.


One of the scoreboards near the courts at Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Urbana on Wednesday May 1, 2019.


Some of the courts at Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Urbana on Wednesday May 1, 2019.


A plaque at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Urbana on Wednesday May 1, 2019.


Cases of new tennis balls at Atkins Tennis Center in Champaign on Wednesday May 1, 2019.


Nolan Gilbertsen, one of the team managers, restrings a racquet at Atkins Tennis Center in Champaign on Wednesday May 1, 2019.


A rack for racquets needing new strings in the men's locker room at Atkins Tennis Center in Champaign on Wednesday May 1, 2019.


Racks for racquets in the men's locker room at Atkins Tennis Center in Champaign on Wednesday May 1, 2019.


The men's locker room at Atkins Tennis Center in Champaign on Wednesday May 1, 2019.


The hydrotherapy room at Atkins Tennis Center in Champaign on Wednesday May 1, 2019.


A fitness room at Atkins Tennis Center in Champaign on Wednesday May 1, 2019.


Trophies in the lobby at Atkins Tennis Center in Champaign on Wednesday May 1, 2019.


The entrance to Atkins Tennis Center in Champaign on Wednesday May 1, 2019.


Banners of former All American players at Atkins Tennis Center in Champaign on Wednesday May 1, 2019.


Old bags and shoes that are collected and donated at Atkins Tennis Center in Champaign on Wednesday May 1, 2019.


Banners at Atkins Tennis Center in Champaign on Wednesday May 1, 2019.


The former locker room, now the alumni locker room at Atkins Tennis Center in Champaign on Wednesday May 1, 2019.


Racks of tennis ball in the ball storage room at Atkins Tennis Center in Champaign on Wednesday May 1, 2019.


The sweeper "zamboni" in the ball storage room at Atkins Tennis Center in Champaign on Wednesday May 1, 2019.


Indoor courts at Atkins Tennis Center in Champaign on Wednesday May 1, 2019.


A meeting room at Atkins Tennis Center in Champaign on Wednesday May 1, 2019.


Some trophies at Atkins Tennis Center in Champaign on Wednesday May 1, 2019.


A lounge area with trophy cases at Atkins Tennis Center in Champaign on Wednesday May 1, 2019.
