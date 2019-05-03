Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Saturday, May 4, 2019 83 Today's Paper

HS Girls Track: Spartan Classic 2019
| Subscribe

HS Girls Track: Spartan Classic 2019

Fri, 05/03/2019 - 2:55pm | Robin Scholz

The girls' Spartan Classic track and field meet at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Friday, May 3, 2019.

-