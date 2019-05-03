HS Girls Track: Spartan Classic 2019

The girls' Spartan Classic track and field meet at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Friday, May 3, 2019.
Grace Schmitz, SJ-O, in the pole vault in the Spartan Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Friday, May 3, 2019.
SJO's Maclayne Taylor, center, won the 100 Meter Dash in the Spartan Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Friday, May 3, 2019.
GCMS' Claire Rutherford in the shot put in the Spartan Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Friday, May 3, 2019.
Monticello's Kayla Wilson in the shot put in the Spartan Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Friday, May 3, 2019.
STM's Emma Graham in the shot put in the Spartan Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Friday, May 3, 2019.
Watseka's Kinsie Parsons in the shot put in the Spartan Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Friday, May 3, 2019.
UNI's Erin Smith in the 3200 Meter Run in the Spartan Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Friday, May 3, 2019.
GCMS' G. Dammkoehler and UNI's Fiazah Rauther in the 3200 Meter Run in the Spartan Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Friday, May 3, 2019.
UNI's Erin Smith, left, is cheered onto the fish by teammates in the 3200 Meter Run in the Spartan Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Friday, May 3, 2019.
SJO's Olivia Klutz, front, and Hanna Eastin in the 3200 Meter Run in the Spartan Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Friday, May 3, 2019.
Monticello's Emelia Ness, third from right, won the second heat of the 100 Meter Hurdles in the Spartan Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Friday, May 3, 2019.
SJO's Jillian Plotner, front, won the 800 Meter Run ahead of teammate Hannah Rajlich in the Spartan Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Friday, May 3, 2019.
NaKaya Hughes, Schlarman, in the high jump in the Spartan Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Friday, May 3, 2019.
Payton Beach, GCMS, in the pole vault in the Spartan Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Friday, May 3, 2019.
Emily Graves, PBL, in the pole vault in the Spartan Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Friday, May 3, 2019.
Maisy Johnson, PBL, in the high jump in the Spartan Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Friday, May 3, 2019.
London Hixson, GCMS, in the triple jump in the Spartan Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Friday, May 3, 2019.
Nadia Ludwig, Schlarman, in the triple jump in the Spartan Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Friday, May 3, 2019.
Charlotte Ebel, UNI, in the triple jump in the Spartan Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Friday, May 3, 2019.
Hannah Swanson, Monticello, in the triple jump in the Spartan Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Friday, May 3, 2019.
Alexis Johnson, PBL, in the triple jump in the Spartan Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Friday, May 3, 2019.
Jenna Albrecht, SJ-O, in the triple jump in the Spartan Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Friday, May 3, 2019.
Lexie Fisher, Monticello, in the triple jump in the Spartan Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Friday, May 3, 2019.
Anna Eisenmenger, Judah, in the triple jump in the Spartan Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Friday, May 3, 2019.
SJ-O's Ashlyn Lannert, left, and UNI's Zoey Muller-Hinnant start off on the first leg of the 4x800 in the Spartan Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Friday, May 3, 2019.
SJ-O's Ally Monk, right, hands off to Brianna Suits in the 4x800 meter relay in the Spartan Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Friday, May 3, 2019.
Monticello's Clara Rudolph, right, hands off to Emma Kallembach in the 4x800 meter relay in the Spartan Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Friday, May 3, 2019.
SJO's Atleigh Hamilton, left, and Monticello's Sydney Buchanan head to the finish of the 4X100 in the Spartan Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Friday, May 3, 2019.
Katelyn Crabb, PBL, in the triple jump in the Spartan Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Friday, May 3, 2019.
SJO's Angie Chahine falls on the second to last hurdle of the first heat of the 100 Meter Hurdles in the Spartan Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Friday, May 3, 2019.
SJO's Angie Chahine falls on the second to last hurdle and rolls into the path of Schlarman's Sarah Craig in the first heat of the 100 Meter Hurdles in the Spartan Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Friday, May 3, 2019.
Schlarman's Sarah Craig, right, continues on after SJO's Angie Chahine fell on the second to last hurdle and rolled into her path in the first heat of the 100 Meter Hurdles in the Spartan Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Friday, May 3, 2019.
SJ-O's Lindsey Aden in the shot put in the Spartan Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Friday, May 3, 2019.
SJ-O's Payton Vallee in the shot put in the Spartan Classic at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Friday, May 3, 2019.
