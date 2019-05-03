Illinois faces Western Michigan University in the first round of the NCAA 2019 D1 Men’s Tennis Championship at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex Friday, May 3, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
-
NCAA Men's Tennis: Illinois vs. Western Michigan
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois’ Fletcher Scott returns a serve during a doubles match against Western Michigan University in the first round of the NCAA 2019 D1 Men’s Tennis Championship at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex Friday, May 3, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
-
NCAA Men's Tennis: Illinois vs. Western Michigan
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Ana Asse, the 6-year-old daughter of Illinois Men’s Tennis Associate Head Coach Marcos Asse, skates around the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex past the oversized NCAA letters while the Illini play against Western Michigan University during the first round of the NCAA 2019 D1 Men’s Tennis Championship Friday, May 3, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
-
NCAA Men's Tennis: Illinois vs. Western Michigan
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois’ Vuk Budic and Gui Gomes discuss strategy during a doubles match against Western Michigan University in the first round of the NCAA 2019 D1 Men’s Tennis Championship at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex Friday, May 3, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
-
NCAA Men's Tennis: Illinois vs. Western Michigan
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois’ Keenan Mayo serves during a doubles match against Western Michigan University in the first round of the NCAA 2019 D1 Men’s Tennis Championship at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex Friday, May 3, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
-
NCAA Men's Tennis: Illinois vs. Western Michigan
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois’ Fletcher Scott and Keenan Mayo celebrate after a point during a doubles match against Western Michigan University in the first round of the NCAA 2019 D1 Men’s Tennis Championship at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex Friday, May 3, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
-
NCAA Men's Tennis: Illinois vs. Western Michigan
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois’ Zeke Clark returns a serve during a singles match against Western Michigan University in the first round of the NCAA 2019 D1 Men’s Tennis Championship at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex Friday, May 3, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
-
NCAA Men's Tennis: Illinois vs. Western Michigan
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois Men’s Tennis Head Coach Brad Dancer talks with Zeke Clark between sets during a singles match against Western Michigan University in the first round of the NCAA 2019 D1 Men’s Tennis Championship at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex Friday, May 3, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
-
NCAA Men's Tennis: Illinois vs. Western Michigan
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois’ Alex Brown returns the ball during a singles match against Western Michigan University in the first round of the NCAA 2019 D1 Men’s Tennis Championship at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex Friday, May 3, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
-
NCAA Men's Tennis: Illinois vs. Western Michigan
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois’ Vuk Budic sends the ball back over the net during a singles match against Western Michigan University in the first round of the NCAA 2019 D1 Men’s Tennis Championship at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex Friday, May 3, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
-
NCAA Men's Tennis: Illinois vs. Western Michigan
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois’ Siphosothando Montsi returns a serve during a singles match against Western Michigan University in the first round of the NCAA 2019 D1 Men’s Tennis Championship at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex Friday, May 3, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
-
NCAA Men's Tennis: Illinois vs. Western Michigan
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois’ Aleks Kovacevic serves during a singles match against Western Michigan University in the first round of the NCAA 2019 D1 Men’s Tennis Championship at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex Friday, May 3, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
-
NCAA Men's Tennis: Illinois vs. Western Michigan
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois’ Zeke Clark stands in the middle of his team’s huddle before the start of the first round of the NCAA 2019 D1 Men’s Tennis Championship against Western Michigan University at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex Friday, May 3, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.