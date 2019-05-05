Illinois faces California in the second round of the NCAA 2019 D1 Men’s Tennis Championship at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex Saturday, May 4, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
-
NCAA Men's Tennis: Illinois vs. California
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois’ Noe Khlif returns the ball during a singles match against California in the second round of the NCAA 2019 D1 Men’s Tennis Championship at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex Saturday, May 4, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
-
NCAA Men's Tennis: Illinois vs. California
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois’ Aleks Kovacevic reacts after a play during a singles match against California in the second round of the NCAA 2019 D1 Men’s Tennis Championship at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex Saturday, May 4, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
-
NCAA Men's Tennis: Illinois vs. California
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois’ Alex Brown hits the ball during a singles match against California in the second round of the NCAA 2019 D1 Men’s Tennis Championship at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex Saturday, May 4, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
-
NCAA Men's Tennis: Illinois vs. California
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois’ Aleks Kovacevic serves during a singles match against California in the second round of the NCAA 2019 D1 Men’s Tennis Championship at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex Saturday, May 4, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
-
NCAA Men's Tennis: Illinois vs. California
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois’ Siphosothando Montsi plays during a singles match against California in the second round of the NCAA 2019 D1 Men’s Tennis Championship at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex Saturday, May 4, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
-
NCAA Men's Tennis: Illinois vs. California
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois’ Zeke Clark returns a serve during a singles match against California in the second round of the NCAA 2019 D1 Men’s Tennis Championship at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex Saturday, May 4, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
-
NCAA Men's Tennis: Illinois vs. California
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois’ Noe Khlif returns a serve during a singles match against California in the second round of the NCAA 2019 D1 Men’s Tennis Championship at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex Saturday, May 4, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
-
NCAA Men's Tennis: Illinois vs. California
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois’ Zeke Clark reacts after a singles match against California in the second round of the NCAA 2019 D1 Men’s Tennis Championship at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex Saturday, May 4, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.