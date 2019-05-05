Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

NCAA Men's Tennis: Illinois vs. California
Sun, 05/05/2019 - 1:19am | Stephen Haas

Illinois faces California in the second round of the NCAA 2019 D1 Men’s Tennis Championship at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex Saturday, May 4, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.

