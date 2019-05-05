Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

On The Town: Quantum Rhapsodies
Sun, 05/05/2019 - 6:00am | Robin Scholz

The Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology hosted the premiere of Quantum Rhapsodies on April 10. The performance was a part of the Beckman Institute’s 30th anniversary celebration, and April 10 was the 119th anniversary of the birth of Arnold Beckman. Mr. Beckman, with his late wife, Mabel, donated $40 million to found the Beckman Institute on the University of Illinois campus.

