On The Town: Quantum Rhapsodies

The Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology hosted the premiere of Quantum Rhapsodies on April 10. The performance was a part of the Beckman Institute’s 30th anniversary celebration, and April 10 was the 119th anniversary of the birth of Arnold Beckman. Mr. Beckman, with his late wife, Mabel, donated $40 million to found the Beckman Institute on the University of Illinois campus.
Quantum Rhapsodies at the Beckman Institute, University of Illinois on April 10, 2019
Beckman Institute Director Jeff Moore, center, poses with, from left, Leann Moore, Lexie Kesler, and Audrey Kesler.
A view of the atrium of the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology during the premiere of Quantum Rhapsodies. The experimental performance examined and celebrated the role of quantum physics in our world and our lives.
It was created by physics Professor Smitha Vishveshwara, along with the Jupiter String Quartet, theatre professor Latrelle Bright, the Beckman Visualization Laboratory; Steven Drake, a video producer at Beckman; filmmaker Nic Morse of Protagonist Pizza Productions; and members of a class Vishveshwara teaches, Where the Arts Meet Physics.
The premiere was a part of the Beckman Institute's 30th anniversary celebration. It was April 10, 2019, in the atrium of the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology in Urbana.
Quantum Rhapsodies narrator and theatre professor Latrelle Bright watches the Jupiter String Quartet during the premiere of Quantum Rhapsodies, which combined music, visuals, and narrative to celebrate the role of quantum physics in our everyday lives.
The premiere was a part of the Beckman Institute's 30th anniversary celebration. It was April 10, 2019, in the atrium of the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology in Urbana.
The Jupiter String Quartet plays during the premiere of Quantum Rhapsodies.
The premiere was a part of the Beckman Institute's 30th anniversary celebration. It was April 10, 2019, in the atrium of the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology in Urbana.
Physics profressor and Quantum Rhapsodies creator Smitha Vishveshwara speaks at the premiere performance, while Beckman Institute Director Jeff Moore and narrator and theatre professor Latrelle Bright look on.
The co-creators of Quantum Rhapsodies, from left, Liz Freivogel, viola; Megan Freivogel McDonough, violin; Nelson Lee, violin; and Daniel McDonough, cello, all of the Jupiter String Quartet; physics Professor Smitha Vishveshwara, Beckman Institute Director Jeff Moore, theatre Professor Latrelle Bright, Beckman video producer Steve Drake; physics student Danielle Markovich; illustrator Jose Vazquez, Beckman Visualization Laboratory Manager Travis Ross; Protagonist Pizza Productions co-founder Nic Morse; and Beckman Business Administrative Associate Teppie Apperson.
From left, Bob Flider, director of Community and Government Relations in the University of Illinois Office of the Chancellor; Michelle Gonzales, legislative assistant to Senator Bennett; and Annie Adams, new media specialist at the University of Illinois Graduate College.
