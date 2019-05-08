Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

HS Girl's Soccer: Thomas More vs. Judah Christian
Wed, 05/08/2019 - 10:07pm | Rick Danzl

Thomas More defeated Judah Christian 2-0 in the Class 1A Judah Christian Regional at Field of Dreams in Champaign on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

