Thomas More defeated Judah Christian 2-0 in the Class 1A Judah Christian Regional at Field of Dreams in Champaign on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
HS Girl's Soccer: Thomas More vs. Judah Christian
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Judah Christian's Sarah Perkinson, left, and Thomas More's Megan Clavey battle for control of the ball in the first half of the Class 1A Judah Christian Regional at Field of Dreams in Champaign on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
HS Girl's Soccer: Thomas More vs. Judah Christian
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Thomas More's Mercedes Rentschler (7) and Judah Christian's Linda Jancola go for the ball in the Class 1A Judah Christian Regional at Field of Dreams in Champaign on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
HS Girl's Soccer: Thomas More vs. Judah Christian
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Thomas More's Tatum DeVries (15) and Judah Christian goal keeper Sa'kinah Williams chase after a ball near the goal during the Class 1A Judah Christian Regional at Field of Dreams in Champaign on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
HS Girl's Soccer: Thomas More vs. Judah Christian
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Judah Christian head coach Tim Russell sends an instruction during the first half in the Class 1A Judah Christian Regional at Field of Dreams in Champaign on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
HS Girl's Soccer: Thomas More vs. Judah Christian
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Thomas More's Maci Walters, left, and Judah Christian's Linda Jancola go up to head the ball in the Class 1A Judah ChristianRegional at Field of Dreams in Champaign on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
HS Girl's Soccer: Thomas More vs. Judah Christian
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Thomas More's Dana Hergenrother reacts after scoring a goal in the first half of the Class 1A Judah Christian Regional at Field of Dreams in Champaign on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
HS Girl's Soccer: Thomas More vs. Judah Christian
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Judah Christian's Felicity Tuan clears the ball near Thomas More's Megan Clavey in the Class 1A Judah Christian Regional at Field of Dreams in Champaign on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
HS Girl's Soccer: Thomas More vs. Judah Christian
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Thomas More's Tatum DeVries battles with Judah Christian's Sarah Perkinson in the Class 1A Judah Christian Regional at Field of Dreams in Champaign on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
HS Girl's Soccer: Thomas More vs. Judah Christian
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Thomas More and Judah Christian in the Class 1A Judah Christian Regional at Field of Dreams in Champaign on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
HS Girl's Soccer: Thomas More vs. Judah Christian
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Thomas More's Megan Clavey, right, collides with Judah Christian's Sarah Perkinson in the Class 1A Judah Christian Regional at Field of Dreams in Champaign on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
HS Girl's Soccer: Thomas More vs. Judah Christian
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Thomas More head coach James Johnson watches from he sideline during the second half in the Class 1A Judah Christian Regional at Field of Dreams in Champaign on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
HS Girl's Soccer: Thomas More vs. Judah Christian
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Thomas More's Tatum DeVries (15) reacts after a free-kick goal scored by Abby Laibach in the second half as Judah Christian goal keeper Sa'kinah Williams reacts during the Class 1A Judah Christian Regional at Field of Dreams in Champaign on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
HS Girl's Soccer: Thomas More vs. Judah Christian
Photographer: Rick Danzl
