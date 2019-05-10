UI Baseball vs. Purdue 2019

Illinois Baseball hosts Purdue Friday, May 10, 2019, at Illinois Field in Champaign.
Illinois’ Branden Comia (20) throws to first as Purdue’s Cole McKenzie (32) slides into second during an NCAA college baseball game Friday, May 10, 2019, at Illinois Field in Champaign.
Illinois’ Branden Comia (20) slides into home during an NCAA college baseball game against Purdue Friday, May 10, 2019, at Illinois Field in Champaign.
Illinois’ Grant Van Scoy (27) throws to first during an NCAA college baseball game against Purdue Friday, May 10, 2019, at Illinois Field in Champaign.
Illinois’ Jack Yalowitz (3) hits against Purdue during an NCAA college baseball game Friday, May 10, 2019, at Illinois Field in Champaign.
Illinois’ Michael Massey (6) heads for second base as Purdue’s Trent Johnson (36) pitches during an NCAA college baseball game Friday, May 10, 2019, at Illinois Field in Champaign.
Purdue’s Evan Albrecht (5) tags Illinois’ Michael Massey (6) out as he tries to steal second base during an NCAA college baseball game Friday, May 10, 2019, at Illinois Field in Champaign.
Illinois’ Andy Fisher (38) pitches against Purdue during an NCAA college baseball game Friday, May 10, 2019, at Illinois Field in Champaign.
Illinois’ Cam McDonald (29), Zac Taylor (37) and Jack Yalowitz (3) talk in the outfield during a pitching change in an NCAA college baseball game against Purdue Friday, May 10, 2019, at Illinois Field in Champaign.
