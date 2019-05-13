The News-Gazette Honor Roll track meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 13, 2019.
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Monticello's Emelia Ness, left, and Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Kenli Nettles battle it out as they cross the final hurdle in the 100 High Hurdles at the News-Gazette Honor Roll track meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 13, 2019. Nettles won the race.
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Argenta-Oreana's Makail Stanley starts to fall at the finish of the 400 as he battles with Danville's Quemarii Williams at the News-Gazette Honor Roll track meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 13, 2019.
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Danville's Ameia Wilson in the long jump at the News-Gazette Honor Roll track meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 13, 2019.
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Arcola's Diego Perez in the triple jump at the News-Gazette Honor Roll track meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 13, 2019.
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Central's Ben Schultz in the triple jump at the News-Gazette Honor Roll track meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 13, 2019.
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Mahomet-Seymour's Mara Fletcher in the pole vault at the News-Gazette Honor Roll track meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 13, 2019.
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Prairie Central's Lillianna Ifft in the pole vault at the News-Gazette Honor Roll track meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 13, 2019.
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
UNI High runners in the 4x800 relay at the News-Gazette Honor Roll track meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 13, 2019.
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Clinton's Claire Holland, right, watches as Mahomet-Seymour's Elizabeth Sims passes her to take the lead and win in the 4x800 relay at the News-Gazette Honor Roll track meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 13, 2019.
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Urbana's Bella Wallis crosses the finish line for first in the 4x100 at the News-Gazette Honor Roll track meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 13, 2019.
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Urbana's Michael Mboyo leads the way to the finish to win the 4x100 at the News-Gazette Honor Roll track meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 13, 2019.
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
at the News-Gazette Honor Roll track meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 13, 2019.
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Cerro Gordo/Bement's Luke Brewer won the 3200 at the News-Gazette Honor Roll track meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 13, 2019.
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Unity's Elizabeth Hulick won the 3200 at the News-Gazette Honor Roll track meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 13, 2019.
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Kenli Nettles, left, and Monticello's Emelia Ness chat after the 100 High Hurdles at the News-Gazette Honor Roll track meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 13, 2019. Nettles won the race.
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Monticello's Mattie Leib, center, wins the 100 Meter Dash at the News-Gazette Honor Roll track meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 13, 2019. Behind her are BHRA's Sierra Bryant, left, and Alexis Putz, Milford/Cissna Park.
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
GCMS' Aidan Laughery edges out Fisher's Dalton Burk in the 100 meter dash at the News-Gazette Honor Roll track meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 13, 2019.
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
BHRA's Aryn Willard won the 800 at the News-Gazette Honor Roll track meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 13, 2019.
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
UNI High's Alex Dolcos won the 800 at the News-Gazette Honor Roll track meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 13, 2019.
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Fans at the News-Gazette Honor Roll track meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 13, 2019.
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
GCMS' Melanie Dykes wins the 400 at the News-Gazette Honor Roll track meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 13, 2019.
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Ridgeview/Lexington's Mason Barr leads the pack in the 110 High Hurdles at the News-Gazette Honor Roll track meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 13, 2019.
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
St. Thomas More's Alexander Comet in the shot put at the News-Gazette Honor Roll track meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 13, 2019.
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Mahomet-Seymour's Hunter Hendershot in the shot put at the News-Gazette Honor Roll track meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 13, 2019.
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
GCMS' Claire Rutherford in the discus at the News-Gazette Honor Roll track meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 13, 2019.
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Blue Ridge's Gavin Raines in the high jump at the News-Gazette Honor Roll track meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 13, 2019.
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Mahomet-Seymour's CJ Shoaf in the high jump at the News-Gazette Honor Roll track meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 13, 2019.
N-G Honor Roll Track Meet 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Salt Fork's Brynlee Keeran in the long jump at the News-Gazette Honor Roll track meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 13, 2019.
