Festival of Quilts event at Cunningham Childrens Home in Urbana on April 5, 2019.
-
On The Town: Festival of Quilts 2019
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Festival of Quilts event at Cunningham Childrens Home in Urbana on April 5, 2019
Julia McCue (left) of Mahomet and Allie Conrad of Downs (both 12 years old) admire one of the quilts available at the Festival of Quilts.
-
On The Town: Festival of Quilts 2019
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Festival of Quilts event at Cunningham Childrens Home in Urbana on April 5, 2019
Victoria Johnson with her quilt, "Friendly Faces." The piece received an Honorable Mention recognition at the show.
-
On The Town: Festival of Quilts 2019
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Festival of Quilts event at Cunningham Childrens Home in Urbana on April 5, 2019
Event Co-Chairs Judy Gamble (left) and Marge Stout. Both women have been involved with the event for 15 years.
-
On The Town: Festival of Quilts 2019
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Festival of Quilts event at Cunningham Childrens Home in Urbana on April 5, 2019
Some of the Festival of Quilts event committee were (from left) Joyce Shellabarger, Kay McCoy, Pat Howard, and Joan Sargeant.
-
On The Town: Festival of Quilts 2019
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Festival of Quilts event at Cunningham Childrens Home in Urbana on April 5, 2019
Mary Rogers works in the Quilt Boutique during the Festival of Quilts.
-
On The Town: Festival of Quilts 2019
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Festival of Quilts event at Cunningham Childrens Home in Urbana on April 5, 2019
Vera Maase poses for a photo with a quilt by her mother in law.
-
On The Town: Festival of Quilts 2019
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Festival of Quilts event at Cunningham Childrens Home in Urbana on April 5, 2019
Ann Marty admires a quilt at Festival of Quilts.
-
On The Town: Festival of Quilts 2019
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Festival of Quilts event at Cunningham Childrens Home in Urbana on April 5, 2019
Ann Marty (left) and her mother in law, Shirley Marty, admire the quilts at the Festival of Quilts at Cunningham Childrens Home.
-
On The Town: Festival of Quilts 2019
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Festival of Quilts event at Cunningham Childrens Home in Urbana on April 5, 2019
Volunteers Nancy Mahoney (left) and Jan Ashbrook visit at the Festival of Quilts.
-
On The Town: Festival of Quilts 2019
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Festival of Quilts event at Cunningham Childrens Home in Urbana on April 5, 2019
Jennifer Thompson takes a break from quilt browsing with 11 month old Griffin Thompson at the Festival of Quilts.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.