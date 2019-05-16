Unity vs. Monticello in a Class 2A Unity Regional semifinal game at Unity in Tolono on Thursday, May 16, 2019.
-
HS Baseball 2A Regional: Unity vs. Monticello
Monticello's Cooper Mitze (33) pitches in a Class 2A Unity Regional semifinal game at Unity in Tolono on Thursday, May 16,
2019.
-
HS Baseball 2A Regional: Unity vs. Monticello
Monticello's Asher Bradd (21) pitches in a Class 2A Unity Regional semifinal game at Unity in Tolono on Thursday, May 16,
2019.
-
HS Baseball 2A Regional: Unity vs. Monticello
Unity's head coach Dan Cunningham watches from the dugout in a Class 2A Unity Regional semifinal game at Unity in Tolono on Thursday, May 16,
2019.
-
HS Baseball 2A Regional: Unity vs. Monticello
Unity's Kyle Miller (1) pitches in a Class 2A Unity Regional semifinal game at Unity in Tolono on Thursday, May 16,
2019.
-
HS Baseball 2A Regional: Unity vs. Monticello
Monticello's Alek Bundy (3) catches a fly ball in a Class 2A Unity Regional semifinal game at Unity in Tolono on Thursday, May 16,
2019.
-
HS Baseball 2A Regional: Unity vs. Monticello
Monticello's Asher Bradd (21) makes it home before the tag from Unity's John Flavin (4) in a Class 2A Unity Regional semifinal game at Unity in Tolono on Thursday, May 16,
2019.
-
HS Baseball 2A Regional: Unity vs. Monticello
Monticello's Jake Edmondson (16) fields the ball as Monticello's Joey Sprinkle (40) ducks out of the way in a Class 2A Unity Regional semifinal game at Unity in Tolono on Thursday, May 16,
2019.
-
HS Baseball 2A Regional: Unity vs. Monticello
Unity's Gunnar Bailey (7) slides toward second after a force out by Monticello's Jake Edmondson (16) in a Class 2A Unity Regional semifinal game at Unity in Tolono on Thursday, May 16,
2019.
-
HS Baseball 2A Regional: Unity vs. Monticello
Unity's Nate Reinhart (3) tries to beat the throw to first base as Monticello's Jared Lockmiller (31) covers the base in a Class 2A Unity Regional semifinal game at Unity in Tolono on Thursday, May 16,
2019.
-
HS Baseball 2A Regional: Unity vs. Monticello
Monticello's Asher Bradd (21) rounds third in front of Monticello's head coach Chris Jones in a Class 2A Unity Regional semifinal game at Unity in Tolono on Thursday, May 16,
2019.
-
HS Baseball 2A Regional: Unity vs. Monticello
Monticello's Alek Bundy (3) gets caught in a rundown between Unity's Nate Reinhart (3) and Unity's Gunnar Bailey (7) in a Class 2A Unity Regional semifinal game at Unity in Tolono on Thursday, May 16,
2019.
-
HS Baseball 2A Regional: Unity vs. Monticello
Unity's Lane Innes (5) goes for a ball in the outfield in a Class 2A Unity Regional semifinal game at Unity in Tolono on Thursday, May 16,
2019.
-
HS Baseball 2A Regional: Unity vs. Monticello
Monticello's Brody Macak (5) slides safely into third between the legs of Unity's Jonah Sullivan (32) in a Class 2A Unity Regional semifinal game at Unity in Tolono on Thursday, May 16,
2019.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.