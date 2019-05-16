Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Thursday, May 16, 2019 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News Police seeking 15-year-old in Champaign eighth-grader's death

HS Baseball 2A Regional: Unity vs. Monticello
| Subscribe

HS Baseball 2A Regional: Unity vs. Monticello

Thu, 05/16/2019 - 1:16pm | Robin Scholz

Unity vs. Monticello in a Class 2A Unity Regional semifinal game at Unity in Tolono on Thursday, May 16, 2019. 

Sections (3):Baseball, Prep Sports, Sports
-