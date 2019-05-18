IHSA Girl's Track State Finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
-
HS Girls State Track Finals 2019
ALAH's Kenli Nettles reacts to winning the high jump in the class 1A State Finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
-
HS Girls State Track Finals 2019
Monticello's Sydney Buchanan in the 400 Relay in the class 2A State Finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
-
HS Girls State Track Finals 2019
ALAH's Kenli Nettles, right, celebrates her high jump win with St. Thomas More's NaKaya Hughes in the class 1A State Finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
-
HS Girls State Track Finals 2019
ALAH's Kenli Nettles reacts to winning the 100 Hurdles in the class 1A State Finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Next to her is Salt Fork's Gracie Jessup.
-
HS Girls State Track Finals 2019
Monticello's Emelia Ness, left, and Shanisa Stinson, Chicago South Shore International College Prep, at the finish of the 100 Hurdles in the class 2A State Finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
-
HS Girls State Track Finals 2019
Monticello's Mattie Lieb starts the 100 Meter Dash in the class 2A State Finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
-
HS Girls State Track Finals 2019
GCMS' Delanie Dykes in the 800 Meter Run in the class 1A State Finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
-
HS Girls State Track Finals 2019
Clinton's Payne Turney crossing the finish line to win the 800 Meter Run in the class 2A State Finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
-
HS Girls State Track Finals 2019
St. Joseph-Ogden's Maclayne Taylor pushes to win the 800 Relay by 1/100th of a second over Duquoin's Madison Davis in the class 1A State Finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
-
HS Girls State Track Finals 2019
ALAH's Kenli Nettles tipped the final hurdle but still won her third gold of the day in the 300 Hurdles over DaeLin Switzer , Decatur St. Teresa in the class 1A State Finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
-
HS Girls State Track Finals 2019
Monticello's Emelia Ness in the 300 Hurdles in the class 2A State Finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
-
HS Girls State Track Finals 2019
Unity's Jordan Harmon reacts to winning at the end of the 3200 in the class 2A State Finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
-
HS Girls State Track Finals 2019
St. Thomas More's Fran Hendrickson in the 1600 Meter Run in the class 1A State Finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
-
HS Girls State Track Finals 2019
Payne Turney, Clinton, Olivia Rosenstein, Urbana, and Jordan Harmon, Unity, all start together in the 1600 Meter Run in the class 2A State Finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
-
HS Girls State Track Finals 2019
St. Joseph-Ogden its the third place team trophy in the class 1A State Finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
-
HS Girls State Track Finals 2019
Monticello with the third place trophy in the class 2A State Finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
-
HS Girls State Track Finals 2019
St. Joseph-Ogden with the third place trophy in the class 1A State Finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
-
HS Girls State Track Finals 2019
Monticello with the their place trophy in the class 2A State Finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
-
HS Girls State Track Finals 2019
Urbana's DiamonAsia Taylor won the high jump and set a new state record with a jump of 5' 11" in the class 2A State Finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
-
HS Girls State Track Finals 2019
St. Joseph-Ogden's team gathers after the 1600 Meter relay in the class 1A State Finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
-
HS Girls State Track Finals 2019
Danville's Ameia Wilson tries to catch Highland Park's Taylor Gilling in the 200 Meter Dash in the class 3A State Finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
-
HS Girls State Track Finals 2019
Ameia Wilson, Danville, finished second in the long jump in the class 3A State Finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
-
HS Girls State Track Finals 2019
Monticello's Landis Brandon in the pole vault in the class 2A State Finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
-
HS Girls State Track Finals 2019
Kelli Nettles, ALAH, in the high jump in the class 1A State Finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
-
HS Girls State Track Finals 2019
St. Joseph-Ogden's Danie Kelso in the 400 Relay in the class 1A State Finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.