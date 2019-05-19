On The Town: Empty Bowls 2019

The Empty Bowls Fundraiser event at Silvercreek Restaurant in Urbana on April 10, 2019
The Empty Bowls event committee gathers for a photo before the doors open at Silvercreek restaurant. From the left are Ellen Harms, Linda Weiner, Colleen Freund, Stephanie Sutton, and Susan Garner.
New Daily Bread volunteer Mark Hutchison (left) with the Empty Bowls featured artist, Roger Kirkwood.
Joyce Beasley (left) and Suzanne Leifer wait for the the doors to open for the Empty Bowls fundraiser benefiting Daily Bread Soup Kitchen.
Volunteer Karen Pickard (left) and event committee member, Ellen Harms look over some of the artisan bowls available for the Empty Bowls fundraiser.
Debbie Eichelberger tries to decide between two of the offerings at the Empty Bowls fundraiser at Silvercreek Restaurant.
Daily Bread volunteer, Karen Pickard, visits with a guest during the Empty Bowls fundraiser at Silvercreek.
Joan Jordan admires the bowl she selected during the Empty Bowls fundraiser. Guests purchased an artisan bowl, then enjoyed soup prepared by Silvercreek restaurant.
Christel and Richard Belton of Danville at the Empty Bowls Fundraiser.
Silvercreek General Manager, Grazyana Clem, at the front counter during the Empty Bowls fundraiser.
Randy and Sheila Ott at the Empty Bowls fundraiser for the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen.
Empty Bowls event committee member, Linda Weiner, with two of the handmade bowls offered a the event.
