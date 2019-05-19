Wildlife in C-U

Photos of wildlife that The News-Gazette's Stephen Haas has seen within the Champaign, Urbana and Savoy city limits between assignments this spring.
A tree swallow rests on the end of a tree branch at Robert C. Porter Family Park Monday, April 8, 2019, in Champaign.
A Canada goose rests near the tracks on the train platform outside of the Illinois Terminal Thursday, March 7, 2019 in downtown Champaign. Amtrak’s Web site has policies for dogs, cats and service animals, but not geese.
A blue-winged teal swims in a flooded field along Curtis Road behind Legends Golf Course Monday, April 8, 2019, in Champaign.
A tree swallow flies through the air above Robert C. Porter Family Park Monday, April 8, 2019, in Champaign.
A common grackle watches from on top of a tree as another one chases after an insect at Robert C. Porter Family Park Monday, April 8, 2019, in Champaign.
A mourning dove is seen in a tree at Robert C. Porter Family Park Monday, April 8, 2019, in Champaign.
A Canada goose rests on a dock at Robert C. Porter Family Park Monday, April 8, 2019, in Champaign.
A killdeer looks for food in a flooded field along Rising Road Monday, April 8, 2019, in Champaign.
A squirrel looks for food in a tree outside of Glass FX on East Clark Street Monday, April 15, 2019, in Champaign.
Mallard drakes forage for food in one of the ponds at the University of Illinois Arboretum Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Urbana.
A Caspian tern flies above the water at Kaufman Lake while looking for food Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Champaign.
A red-tailed hawk is seen on top of a utility pole on East Colorado Avenue behind the CVS Pharmacy Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Urbana.
A female mallard swims through the reflection of redbud trees in a pond outside of the Ameren Building in the University of Illinois Research Park Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Champaign.
A Canada goose walks through the parking lot across the street from the State Farm Center before the start of the Christie Clinic Illinois 5K Run/Walk Friday, April 26, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
A mallard walks through the grass in Meadowbrook park away from the runners approaching the ninth mile of the course during the 11th Annual Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon Saturday, April 27, 2019, in Urbana.
Canada goose goslings look for food along the shore of Kaufman Lake Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Champaign.
A Canada goose eats grass along the shore of Kaufman Lake Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Champaign.
A snapping turtle relaxes on the sidewalk in the Boneyard Creek Second Street Detention Basin Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Champaign.
A mallard flies across the water at the Boneyard Creek Second Street Detention Basin Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Champaign.
Canada goose goslings swim in the water at the Boneyard Creek Second Street Detention Basin Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Champaign.
A European starling rests on a fence in the area east of the Research Park Wednesday, May 1, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
A turkey vulture soars above the Research Park Wednesday, May 1, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
A turkey vulture flies through the air above the Research Park Wednesday, May 1, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
A red-tailed hawk keeps an eye on the surrounding area during the 2019 Illinois FC Spring Invite Sunday, May 5, 2019, from atop one of the banks of lights at Judah Christian School’s Gene A. Salmon Field of Dreams in Champaign.
An American crow rests on a sign at the former Za's location across from the Market Place Shopping Center after finding a bite to eat in a nearby grassy field Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Champaign.
A northern cardinal stands on top of one of the feeder posts at the Anita Purves Nature Center Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Urbana. Besides Illinois, the northern cardinal is also the state bird of Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia.
A Baltimore oriole is seen at the Anita Purves Nature Center Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in Urbana.
A gray catbird is seen at the University of Illinois Arboretum Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Urbana.
A red-winged blackbird takes flight from plants on the shore of one of the ponds at the University of Illinois Arboretum Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Urbana.
An American robin is seen outside of Japan House Thursday, May 9, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
A scarlet tanager is seen high up in a tree at Crystal Lake Park Friday, May 10, 2019, in Urbana.
A rock pigeon is seen on top of an old fuel price sign off of West Kenyon Road behind the Ramada by Wyndham Urbana/Champaign Friday, May 10, 2019, in Urbana.
A brown-headed cowbird is seen near the feeders at the Anita Purves Nature Center Friday, May 10, 2019, in Urbana.
A white-tailed deer relaxes in the brush in Busey Woods Friday, May 10, 2019, in Urbana.
A white-crowned sparrow relaxes on the warm sidewalk outside of the Anita Purves Nature Center Friday, May 10, 2019, in Urbana.
A spotted sandpiper forages for food in the muddy area created by the lake drainage at Heritage Park Monday, May 13, 2019, in Champaign.
A solitary sandpiper walks through the mud at Heritage Park Monday, May 13, 2019, in Champaign.
Sunfish swim near the surface at Kaufman Lake Monday, May 13, 2019, in Champaign.
A yellow warbler is seen in a tree along the Copper Slough near the Greenbelt Bikeway Trail Monday, May 13, 2019, in Champaign.
A groundhog is seen in the grass along the Greenbelt Bikeway Trail Monday, May 13, 2019, in Champaign.
A pair of turtles relax on a log at Kaufman Lake Monday, May 13, 2019, in Champaign.
A eastern cottontail rabbit forages in a patch of clover outside of the Newmark Civil Engineering Laboratory Tuesday, May 14, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
An American robin bathes in the pool of water at the base of the granite and bronze artwork, "Upwells," on the North Quad Tuesday, May 14, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
An American redstart looks for food along a muddy trail in the Busey Woods Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Urbana.
A carpenter bee flies above one of the trails in Busey Woods Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Urbana.
A hermit thrush lands on a fallen branch in Busey Woods Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Urbana.
An eastern chipmunk eats a maple seed near a trail in Busey Woods Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Urbana.
An American robin sits on a parking sign in the parking lot outside of the Crystal Lake Park Family Aquatic Center Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Urbana.
