Rantoul vs. Urbana in a Class 2A Regional quarterfinal game at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Monday, May 20, 2019.
HS 2A Softball Regional: Rantoul vs. Urbana
Urbana's Ezri Vesely (22) tries to beat the throw to Rantoul's Madisyn Walton(19) at first base in a Class 2A Regional quarterfinal at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Monday, May 20, 2019.
Urbana's Erin Wright (24) tags out Rantoul's Jenna Sanford (21) at home in a Class 2A Regional quarterfinal at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Monday, May 20, 2019.
Urbana's head coach talks with Urbana's Erin Wright (24) before she got up to bat in a Class 2A Regional quarterfinal at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Monday, May 20, 2019.
Rantoul's Lexi Sherrick (1) pitches in a Class 2A Regional quarterfinal at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Monday, May 20, 2019.
Urbana's Megan Rucker (4) and Rantoul's Jada Mosley (23) in a play at 2nd in a Class 2A Regional quarterfinal at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Monday, May 20, 2019.
Rantoul's Madison Palmer (12) attempts to tag Urbana's Abby Brown (19) at third base in a Class 2A Regional quarterfinal at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Monday, May 20, 2019.
Urbana's Raevyn Russell (14) in a Class 2A Regional quarterfinal at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Monday, May 20, 2019.
Rantoul's Madison Palmer (12) in a Class 2A Regional quarterfinal at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Monday, May 20, 2019.
Rantoul's Janya Holmes (10) in a Class 2A Regional quarterfinal at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Monday, May 20, 2019.
Urbana's Raevyn Russell (14) is greeted by teammates at home after hitting a home run in a Class 2A Regional quarterfinal at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Monday, May 20, 2019.
Rantoul's head coach Travis Flesner in a Class 2A Regional quarterfinal at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Monday, May 20, 2019.
