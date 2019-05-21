Salt Fork vs. Heyworth in a Class 1A St. Thomas More Sectional semifinal at the high school in Champaign on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
HS Softball: STM 1A Sectional
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Salt Fork's team meets home run hitter Salt Fork's Mackenzie Russell (11) at home plate in a Class 1A St. Thomas More Sectional semifinal at the high school in Champaign on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Salt Fork's Skyler Brewer (4) slides into home but is tagged out by Heyworth's catcher in a Class 1A St. Thomas More Sectional semifinal at the high school in Champaign on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Salt Fork's Carlee Richardson (7) in left field in a Class 1A St. Thomas More Sectional semifinal at the high school in Champaign on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Salt Fork's Linzi Fauver (8) covers first base on a bunt in a Class 1A St. Thomas More Sectional semifinal at the high school in Champaign on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Salt Fork's Mackenzie Russell (11) bats in a Class 1A St. Thomas More Sectional semifinal at the high school in Champaign on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Salt Fork's Carlee Richardson (7) leads off of first base in a Class 1A St. Thomas More Sectional semifinal at the high school in Champaign on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Salt Fork's Jordan Jones (1) in a Class 1A St. Thomas More Sectional semifinal at the high school in Champaign on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Salt Fork celebrates its victory in a Class 1A St. Thomas More Sectional semifinal at the high school in Champaign on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
L-R-Salt Fork's Mackenzie Russell (11), Salt Fork's Hailey Hunter (12), Salt Fork's Jordan Jones (1) and Salt Fork's Kayleigh Davis (6) celebrate their win in a Class 1A St. Thomas More Sectional semifinal at the high school in Champaign on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Salt Fork's Jordan Jones (1) pitches in a Class 1A St. Thomas More Sectional semifinal at the high school in Champaign on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Salt Fork's Jaiden Baum (29) in a Class 1A St. Thomas More Sectional semifinal at the high school in Champaign on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Salt Fork's Skyler Brewer (4) watches her throw to Salt Fork's Hailey Hunter (12) at first base as a Heyworth player tries to beat it in a Class 1A St. Thomas More Sectional semifinal at the high school in Champaign on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Salt Fork's Linzi Fauver (8) catch a fly ball in a Class 1A St. Thomas More Sectional semifinal at the high school in Champaign on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Salt Fork's Hailey Hunter (12) runs to second as Salt Fork's Kayleigh Davis (6) stays on one and Heyworth's Maggie Toepke (8) tries to make the catch, which she missed. In a Class 1A St. Thomas More Sectional semifinal at the high school in Champaign on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Salt Fork's head coach Elizabeth Craft talks to her team in a Class 1A St. Thomas More Sectional semifinal at the high school in Champaign on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
