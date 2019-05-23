HS Boys Track: 1A State Prelims

Area athletes compete during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Thursday, May 23, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin's Carsen White runs around the curve of the track in the 4x800-meter relay during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Thursday, May 23, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Salt Fork's Max Branigin runs against Lebanon's Zavier Shaw in the 100-meter dash during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Thursday, May 23, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Blue Ridge's Gavin Raines competes in the high jump during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Thursday, May 23, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Tuscola's Noah Woods hugs Providence St. Mel's Samuel Herenton after the finish of the 400-meter dash during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Thursday, May 23, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Salt Fork's Caine Wilson leads his heat of the 300-meter intermediate hurdles during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Thursday, May 23, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Ridgeview’s Mason Barr enjoys a comfortable lead in his heat of the 300-meter intermediate hurdles during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Thursday, May 23, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin's Gabe Martinez tries to catch Robinson's Negus Bogard in the final stretch of the 1600-meter run during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Thursday, May 23, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Fisher's Lucas Chittick runs in the middle of the pack during the 1600-meter run during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Thursday, May 23, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Arcola's Beau Edwards celebrates as he crosses the finish line in the 1600-meter run during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Thursday, May 23, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Layton Hall reacts after the finish of the 1600-meter run during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Thursday, May 23, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Arcola's Kareem Trejo runs in the 4x400-meter relay during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Thursday, May 23, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Salt Fork's Dawson Rogers runs his leg of the 4x400-meter relay during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Thursday, May 23, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Aidan Laughery runs against Pleasant Plains' Michael Scott in the 4x400-meter relay during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Thursday, May 23, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Tuscola's C.J. Picazo competes in the discus throw during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Thursday, May 23, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Watseka's Rusty Kuhlmann competes in the discus throw during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Thursday, May 23, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Salt Fork's Payton Taylor competes in the discus throw during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Thursday, May 23, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Tuscola's Brandon Douglas waits with other athletes before the start of the pole vault during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Thursday, May 23, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Shiloh’s Ramsey Hunt lands while competing in the long jump during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Thursday, May 23, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Uni High’s Matthew Tang runs in the 4x800-meter relay during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Thursday, May 23, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
St. Thomas More's Jason Brown takes off at the start of the 4x100-meter relay during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Thursday, May 23, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Ryland Holt takes the handoff from Tyler Ricks in the 4x200-meter relay during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Thursday, May 23, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Argenta-Oreana's Makail Stanley points to the sky before the start of the 400-meter dash during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Thursday, May 23, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Tuscola's Noah Woods runs in the 400-meter dash during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Thursday, May 23, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Salt Fork's Logan Appelman waits for the start of his team’s heat in the 4x400-meter relay during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Thursday, May 23, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Keanen Swanson tightens his shoelaces before the start of the 4x400-meter relay during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Thursday, May 23, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Uni High’s Alex Dolcos takes the handoff from Asante Woods in the 4x400-meter relay during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Thursday, May 23, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Cerro Gordo's Zach Rogers runs behind Princeville's Hunter Stahl in the 4x800-meter relay during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Thursday, May 23, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin's Gabe Martinez takes the handoff from Carsen White in the 4x800-meter relay during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Thursday, May 23, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Cerro Gordo's Ryan Stoerger runs his leg of the 4x800-meter relay during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Thursday, May 23, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Hayden Knott competes in the shot put during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Thursday, May 23, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
St. Thomas More's Alexander Comet competes in the shot put during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Thursday, May 23, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
St. Thomas More's Averi Hughes and St. Joseph-Ogden's Lane Gaskin finish in the 4x100-meter relay during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Thursday, May 23, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Watseka's Jameson Cluver comes up behind Chicago Leo’s Dorian Woods in the 4x100-meter relay during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Thursday, May 23, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Ridgeview's Mason Barr competes in the 110-meter high hurdles during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Thursday, May 23, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
