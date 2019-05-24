Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday, May 24, 2019 83 Today's Paper

HS Boys Track: 2A and 3A State Prelims
| Subscribe

HS Boys Track: 2A and 3A State Prelims

Fri, 05/24/2019 - 4:13pm | Stephen Haas

Area athletes compete during the Class 2A and 3A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Friday, May 24, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.

-