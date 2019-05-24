HS Boys Track: 2A and 3A State Prelims

Area athletes compete during the Class 2A and 3A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Friday, May 24, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Carbondale's Lamark Threadgill tries to catch Rantoul's Robert Buford in the 4x200-meter relay during the Class 2A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Friday, May 24, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Monticello's Jack Spence competes in the long jump during the Class 2A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Friday, May 24, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Unity’s Quinn Shannon reacts after an attempt in the pole vault during the Class 2A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Friday, May 24, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
L-R: Rantoul teammates Jerry Harper, Kayon Cunningham, Elijah Hall and Robert Buford huddle together before the start of the 4x400-meter relay during the Class 2A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Friday, May 24, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Brett Giese competes in the high jump during the Class 2A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Friday, May 24, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Champaign Central's Reece Jacobson crosses the finish line in the 100-meter dash during the Class 2A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Friday, May 24, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Rantoul's Kayon Cunningham runs in the 4x200-meter relay during the Class 2A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Friday, May 24, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Urbana’s Caelan Webb hands off the baton to Jeremiah Hamilton in the 4x200-meter relay during the Class 2A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Friday, May 24, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Hillcrest's Jayson Coley cools down on the side of the track after competing in the 4x400-meter relay during the Class 2A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Friday, May 24, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Danville's Quemarii Williams takes off from the blocks during the Class 3A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Friday, May 24, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Mahomet-Seymour's CJ Shoaf clears the bar in the high jump during the Class 2A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Friday, May 24, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Prairie Central's Wyatt Steidinger competes in the high jump during the Class 2A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Friday, May 24, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Prairie Central's Kaden King lands in the long jump during the Class 2A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Friday, May 24, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Champaign Central's Ben Schultz eyes his landing in the long jump during the Class 2A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Friday, May 24, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Urbana’s Payton Borich runs against Sycamore's Carson Campbell in the 4x800-meter relay during the Class 2A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Friday, May 24, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Mahomet-Seymour's Corey Cebulski competes in the pole vault during the Class 2A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Friday, May 24, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Mahomet-Seymour's Colin Balbach competes in the pole vault during the Class 2A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Friday, May 24, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Mahomet-Seymour's Hunter Hendershot competes in the shot put during the Class 2A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Friday, May 24, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Mahomet-Seymour's Morrie Mendenhall competes in the shot put during the Class 2A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Friday, May 24, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Monticello's Devin Graham and Rantoul's Robert Buford run against Thornridge's Davon Bolden in the 4x100-meter relay during the Class 2A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Friday, May 24, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Prairie Central's Kaden King tries to catch up with Mahomet-Seymour's CJ Shoaf in the 110-meter high hurdles during the Class 2A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Friday, May 24, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Mahomet-Seymour's CJ Shoaf heads for the finish in the 110-meter high hurdles during the Class 2A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Friday, May 24, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Champaign Central's Kai Baumgartner competes in the 110-meter high hurdles during the Class 2A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Friday, May 24, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Unity’s Kyle Burgoni runs against Rock Falls' Elijah Johnson in the 100-meter dash during the Class 2A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Friday, May 24, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Monticello's Rye Johnson runs his leg of the 4x200-meter relay during the Class 2A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Friday, May 24, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Rantoul's Jerry Harper leads against LaSalle-Peru's Jesse Casas and Burlington Central's Zac Schmidt in the 400-meter dash during the Class 2A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Friday, May 24, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Champaign Central's Kai Baumgartner competes in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles during the Class 2A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Friday, May 24, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Monticello's Luke Sokolowski runs between Illinois Math and Science Academy's Daniel Chen and Carbondale's Ethan Cherry in the 1600-meter run during the Class 2A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Friday, May 24, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Monticello's Garrett Dixon leads the pack around the curve in the 1600-meter run during the Class 2A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Friday, May 24, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Mahomet-Seymour's Mathias Powell closes in on Chicago University's Luke Sikora in the 1600-meter run during the Class 2A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Friday, May 24, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Mahomet-Seymour's Mathias Powell leads against Monticello's Garrett Dixon in the final curve of the 1600-meter run during the Class 2A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Friday, May 24, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Urbana’s Jeremiah Hamilton runs against De La Salle's Ryan Curington and East St. Louis' Marcus Lampley in the 200-meter dash during the Class 2A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Friday, May 24, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Unity’s Kyle Burgoni runs in the 200-meter dash during the Class 2A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Friday, May 24, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Rantoul's Elijah Hall runs his leg in the 4x400-meter relay during the Class 2A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Friday, May 24, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Danville's Quemarii Williams runs against Naperville North's Will deBolt and Lockport's Kyle Langellier during the Class 3A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O’Brien Stadium Friday, May 24, 2019, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
