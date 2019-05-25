Urbana High School Commencement 2019

Urbana High School honored the Class of 2019 during a Commencement ceremony at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Graduates wait for their turn to receive their diplomas during the Commencement ceremony for Urbana High School at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Graduates wait in lines before the start of the Commencement ceremony for Urbana High School at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Graduates wait in lines prior to entering for the Commencement ceremony for Urbana High School at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Two students shakes hands while waving in lines to enter for the Commencement ceremony for Urbana High School at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Graduates cross the stage during the Commencement ceremony for Urbana High School at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Interim Superintendent Dr. Preston L. Williams Jr. speaks during the Commencement ceremony for Urbana High School at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Class president Rachel Gatewood speaks during the Commencement ceremony for Urbana High School at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Members of the Urbana High School Concert Choir sing during the Commencement ceremony for Urbana High School at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Courtney Fouke speaks during the Commencement ceremony for Urbana High School at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Dylan Patel speaks during the Commencement ceremony for Urbana High School at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Aiah Radwan speaks during the Commencement ceremony for Urbana High School at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Alexander Poor dances across the stage after shaking hands with Interim Superintendent Dr. Preston L. Williams Jr. during the Commencement ceremony for Urbana High School at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Graduates celebrates at the end of the Commencement ceremony for Urbana High School at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
