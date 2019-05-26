Prairie A's Chapter of the Model A Ford Club of America

A trip through the chapter's garage Thursday, May 9, 2019, as it celebrates its 25th anniversary.
From l-r: Mike Riney, of Savoy, Denny Scheu, of Savoy, John Garner, of Urbana, and Dick Colbert, of Champaign, pose for a photo at the Prairie A Antique Ford Club's garage Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Urbana.
A quail hood ornament is seen on one of the Model As at the Prairie A Antique Ford Club's garage Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Urbana.
A lubrication chart for Ford Model A vehicles is seen on the wall at the Prairie A Antique Ford Club's garage Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Urbana.
A sign hangs in the garage at the Prairie A Antique Ford Club's garage Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Urbana.
The instrument panel of a 1930 Ford Model A Roadster is seen at the Prairie A Antique Ford Club's garage Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Urbana.
A sign is seen on a pole outside the Prairie A Antique Ford Club's garage Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Urbana.
A 1929 Ford Model A Roadster Pickup is seen at the Prairie A Antique Ford Club's garage Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Urbana.
A sticker for the Prairie A Antique Ford Club is seen on the back of a vehicle at the club
Mike Riney, of Savoy, parks a 1930 Ford Model A Roadster in the Prairie A Antique Ford Club's garage Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Urbana.
The front of a 1931 Ford Model A Coupe is seen at the Prairie A Antique Ford Club's garage Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Urbana.
From l-r: Denny Scheu, of Savoy, John Garner, of Urbana, Dick Colbert, of Champaign, and Mike Riney, of Savoy, talk outside of the Prairie A Antique Ford Club's garage Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Urbana.
