Storm Damage: May 26, 2019

Damage in Champaign and Urbana following the storm early Sunday morning on May 26, 2019.
John Leaman, Philo, helps out a friend as he removes damaged trees from the front yard of Joel Ward at the corner of Broadmoor and Robert in Champaign following the storm early Sunday morning on May 26, 2019.
A downed tree on Brookens Drive in Urbana following the storm early Sunday morning on May 26, 2019.
Les St. Peter removes branches from a tree that fell on his truck at his home on Robert in Champaign following the storm early Sunday morning on May 26, 2019.
A downed tree along Race Street in Urbana following the storm early Sunday morning on May 26, 2019.
Marcus Harris does storm cleanup at a home on Grange and Holmes Sts. in Urbana following the storm early Sunday morning on May 26, 2019.
Marcus Harris left, has his injured thumb bandaged by Jose Zavala after he cut it while doing storm cleanup at a home on Grange and Holmes Sts. in Urbana following the storm early Sunday morning on May 26, 2019.
Carlos Johnson, All Things, left, go over damage with homeowner Yorum Bresler on Brookens Drive in Urbana following the storm early Sunday morning on May 26, 2019.
Allie Zachwieja, helps remove debris from the front yard of of a home owned by Joel Ward where she rents an apartment at the corner of Broadmoor and Robert in Champaign following the storm early Sunday morning on May 26, 2019.
An employee of Rice Tree Service, fisher, removes a tree from the back yard of a home on McHenry Street in Urbana following the storm early Sunday morning on May 26, 2019.
Marcus Harris reacts after cutting his hand doing storm cleanup at a home on Grange and Holmes Sts. in Urbana following the storm early Sunday morning on May 26, 2019.
Ameren crews work on downed power lines and poles along Lincoln Avenue in Urbana following the storm early Sunday morning on May 26, 2019.
Jose Zavala and friends help to temporarily repair the roof of a homo on the corner of Holmes and Race in Urbana following the storm early Sunday morning on May 26, 2019.
A bicyclist looks at damage along Race Street in Urbana following the storm early Sunday morning on May 26, 2019.
A woman videos damage on Robert in Champaign following the storm early Sunday morning on May 26, 2019.
Andrew Buncher, left, and Alex Voltkovsky temporarily repair the roof of their father-in-law on Brookens Drive in Urbana following the storm early Sunday morning on May 26, 2019.
