The Cooperative Nursery School Fundraising Dinner event at the City Terminal in Champaign on April 11, 2019.
On The Town: Cooperative Nursery Fundraiser
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Cooperative Nursery School Fundraising Dinner event at City Terminal in Champaign on April 11, 2019
The current Cooperative Nursery School teachers at the school's fundraising dinner. From the left are Jenelle Thompson-Keene, Courtney Warman, and Anna Cech.
On The Town: Cooperative Nursery Fundraiser
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Cooperative Nursery School Fundraising Dinner event at City Terminal in Champaign on April 11, 2019
The Coop Nursery School Board are (from left) Chelsea Hartman, Allison O'Dwyer, Sherrie Bowser, Gabriel Colon, Liz Kelm, Amy Bader, Benjamin Baxley, Meng Liu, and board president Kimberlie Krenich.
On The Town: Cooperative Nursery Fundraiser
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Cooperative Nursery School Fundraising Dinner event at City Terminal in Champaign on April 11, 2019
Carol Anne Kubitz (left) and Virginia Waaler at the Cooperative Nursery School Fundraising Dinner. Ms Kubitz was a teacher at the Coop in the 1960's and taught Ms. Waaler's children. The two were also college friends.
On The Town: Cooperative Nursery Fundraiser
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Cooperative Nursery School Fundraising Dinner event at City Terminal in Champaign on April 11, 2019
Left to right are Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin, Linda Frank, John Marlin, and Champaign Mayor Deb Frank Feinin. The Marlins' children went to the Cooperative Nursery School, as did Mayor Deb Feinin.
On The Town: Cooperative Nursery Fundraiser
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Cooperative Nursery School Fundraising Dinner event at City Terminal in Champaign on April 11, 2019
Moms of former students Karla Schroeder (left) and Kelly Smith at the Cooperative Nursery School Fundraising Dinner.
On The Town: Cooperative Nursery Fundraiser
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Cooperative Nursery School Fundraising Dinner event at City Terminal in Champaign on April 11, 2019
A print by Sasha Rubel is offered as a silent auction item at the Cooperative Nursery School Fundraising Dinner.
On The Town: Cooperative Nursery Fundraiser
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Cooperative Nursery School Fundraising Dinner event at City Terminal in Champaign on April 11, 2019
Pottery from the Cinema Gallery available as silent auction items during the Cooperative Nursery School Fundraising Dinner.
On The Town: Cooperative Nursery Fundraiser
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Cooperative Nursery School Fundraising Dinner event at City Terminal in Champaign on April 11, 2019
T shirts available to support the Cooperative Nursery School during the schools fundraising dinner.
On The Town: Cooperative Nursery Fundraiser
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Cooperative Nursery School Fundraising Dinner event at City Terminal in Champaign on April 11, 2019
The trio Inland Calypso entertained guests at the Cooperative Nursery School Fundraising Dinner. The guitarist, Sam Payne (left) is a Coop parent.
