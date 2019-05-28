Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Tuesday, May 28, 2019 83 Today's Paper

Illinois baseball NCAA tournament practice
| Subscribe

Illinois baseball NCAA tournament practice

Tue, 05/28/2019 - 2:15pm | Rick Danzl

The Illinois baseball team practices at Illinois Field in Champaign on Tuesday May, 28, 2019. The team is back in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2015.

-