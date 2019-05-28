The Illinois baseball team practices at Illinois Field in Champaign on Tuesday May, 28, 2019. The team is back in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2015.
Illinois baseball NCAA tournament practice
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois UT/RHP Tyler Engel plays catchers as student manager P.J. Carmichael plays umpire before the start of practice at Illinois Field in Champaign on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Illinois baseball NCAA tournament practice
Photographer: Rick Danzl
David Craan stretches before practice at Illinois Field in Champaign on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Illinois baseball NCAA tournament practice
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Zac Taylor throws during practice at Illinois Field in Champaign on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Illinois baseball NCAA tournament practice
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois baseball head coach Dan Hartleb at Illinois Field in Champaign on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Illinois baseball NCAA tournament practice
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Josh Harris throws during practice at Illinois Field in Champaign on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Illinois baseball NCAA tournament practice
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois baseball head coach Dan Hartleb at Illinois Field in Champaign on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Illinois baseball NCAA tournament practice
Photographer: Rick Danzl
A member of the Illinois baseball team hits a ball off a tee during practice at Illinois Field in Champaign on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Illinois baseball NCAA tournament practice
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois baseball head coach Dan Hartleb at Illinois Field in Champaign on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Illinois baseball NCAA tournament practice
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Cam McDonald throws during practice at Illinois Field in Champaign on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Illinois baseball NCAA tournament practice
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois pitcher Josh Harris throws during practice at Illinois Field in Champaign on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
