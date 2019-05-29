A look at daily life in central Illinois through the lens of the News-Gazette Photographers.
Central Illinois Daily Life: 5/27-6/2/2019
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Amy Paul, one of Centennial High School's two National Merit Scholarship award winners, poses for a photo at the school Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Pranali Vani, one of Centennial High School's two National Merit Scholarship award winners, poses for a photo at the school Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Champaign.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Kylan Boswell, 14, talks about the bulletin board on perseverance that the worked on at Urbana Middle School on Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Donna Pittman and a photo of her father Don Pittman (90), and uncle Richard Pittman (68) at the Champaign Public Library on Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Barricades block the intersection of Broadmoor Drive and Mayfair Road Tuesday, May 28, 2019, while crews from the Champaign Public Works Department clean up after Sunday morning's storm in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
A crew from the Champaign Public Works Department remove debris in the 1300 block of Broadmoor Drive Tuesday, May 28, 2019, after Sunday morning's storm in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Branches are seen along the sidewalks in the 1300 block of Broadmoor Drive Tuesday, May 28, 2019, as crews from the Champaign Public Works Department clean up after Sunday morning's storm in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
"This one isn't even mine," said Bill Plymire while stacking branches outside of his home in the 1300 block of Broadmoor Drive Tuesday, May 28, 2019, after Sunday morning's storm in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Arborist John Karduck, with the Champaign Public Works Department, removes branches from a tree in the 1300 block of Broadmoor Drive Tuesday, May 28, 2019, after Sunday morning's storm in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Arborist John Karduck, with the Champaign Public Works Department, removes branches from a tree in the 1300 block of Broadmoor Drive Tuesday, May 28, 2019, after Sunday morning's storm in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
A mangled trampoline from a neighbor's yard is seen in the backyard of a home in the 1300 block of Broadmoor Drive Tuesday, May 28, 2019, after Sunday morning's storm in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Tree stumps are seen in the 1200 block of Broadmoor Drive Tuesday, May 28, 2019, after Sunday morning's storm in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Broken branches dangle behind a Little Free Library in the front yard of a home in the 1700 block of Roberts Drive Tuesday, May 28, 2019, after Sunday morning's storm in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
A fallen tree covers the front of a home in the 1300 block of Old Farm Road Tuesday, May 28, 2019, after Sunday morning's storm in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Storm clouds are seen above Champaign from the Curtis Road overpass above Interstate 57 Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
A large tree covers the sidewalk on the corner of Cottage Grove Avenue and East Scovill Street Tuesday, May 28, 2019, after Sunday morning's storm in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Trina VanderArk and Brad Johnson, with the Urbana Parks Department, remove fallen branches at Larson Park Tuesday, May 28, 2019, after Sunday morning's storm in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Broken tree branches are seen on the corner of Shurts and South Anderson streets Tuesday, May 28, 2019, after Sunday morning's storm in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Workers from the Urbana Public Works Department clean up debris in the 800 block of East Shurts Street Tuesday, May 28, 2019, after Sunday morning's storm in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Caution tape surrounds fallen branches near the playground at Larson Park Tuesday, May 28, 2019, after Sunday morning's storm in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
A sign is seen on the roots of a large tree covering the sidewalk on the corner of Cottage Grove Avenue and East Scovill Street Tuesday, May 28, 2019, after Sunday morning's storm in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Trim hangs from a house in the 2300 block of Boudreau Drive Tuesday, May 28, 2019, after Sunday morning's storm in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
A tree covers the sidewalk in the 2300 block of Burlison Drive Tuesday, May 28, 2019, after Sunday morning's storm in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
A snapped tree is seen in the back yard of a home in the 2300 block of Brookens Circle Tuesday, May 28, 2019, after Sunday morning's storm in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
William Roy cuts and stacks debris in the 2400 block of Brookens Circle Tuesday, May 28, 2019, after Sunday morning's storm in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
A snapped tree is seen in the back yard of a home in the 2300 block of Brookens Circle Tuesday, May 28, 2019, after Sunday morning's storm in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Branches are seen stacked along the side of the road in the 2300 block of South Vine Street Tuesday, May 28, 2019, after Sunday morning's storm in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Workers from the Urbana Public Works Department clean up debris in the 800 block of East Shurts Street Tuesday, May 28, 2019, after Sunday morning's storm in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Workers from the Urbana Public Works Department clean up debris in the intersection of East Shurts Street and Cottage Grove Avenue Tuesday, May 28, 2019, after Sunday morning's storm in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
A snapped tree is seen in the back yard of a home in the 2300 block of Brookens Circle Tuesday, May 28, 2019, after Sunday morning's storm in Urbana.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Students line the ramp outside to stay cool before Centennial's graduation at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Students fill the tunnel as they wait for the start of Centennial's graduation at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Tyrelle Lyons waits at a her place in line before Champaign Central High School's commencement at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Leon Lomax, right, and Jake Meyer share a laugh as they wait in line before Champaign Central High School's commencement at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Leon Lomax, right, and Jake Meyer chat as they wait in line before Champaign Central High School's commencement at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Riley Primmer makes his way through the second level before Champaign Central High School's commencement at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Students wait in line on the second floor of KCPA before Champaign Central High School's commencement at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Principal Ryan Martin, right, slaps hands with second grade teacher Kristen Hood after her students are on the busses on the last day of school at Middletown Prairie Elementary in Mahomet on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Rising first grader Bryce Moser prepares to get a hug from second grade teacher Joan Stipp as he heads to the bus on the last day of school at Middletown Prairie Elementary in Mahomet on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Teachers wave goodbye to the busses on the last day of school at Middletown Prairie Elementary in Mahomet on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Students leave to get on busses on the last day of school at Middletown Prairie Elementary in Mahomet on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
A student gets a hug from a teacher on the last day of school at Middletown Prairie Elementary in Mahomet on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Students leave to get on busses on the last day of school at Middletown Prairie Elementary in Mahomet on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Students leave to get on busses on the last day of school at Middletown Prairie Elementary in Mahomet on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Teachers wave goodbye to the busses on the last day of school at Middletown Prairie Elementary in Mahomet on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Ezgi Guner rides her bike through standing water on east Springfield Avenue in Champaign on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Storm clouds move over Grandview Memorial Gardens along 150 west of Champaign on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
A truck makes it's way through flood water following Tuesday afternoon's storm on Paula Drive in Champaign on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Bus driver Linda Gudrun gets doused by Liberty Cunningham,7, as she takes aim at another student during a water gun fight at Thirteen Acres on the last day of school in Mahomet on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.Gudrun is retiring in December, and along with driver Pat Bloomfield, who is retiring now, has been doing water fights on the last day of school for many years.
Bus driver Linda Gudrun gets fires back at Liberty Cunningham,7, during a water gun fight at Thirteen Acres on the last day of school in Mahomet on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.Gudrun is retiring in December, and along with driver Pat Bloomfield, who is retiring now, has been doing water fights on the last day of school for many years.
Mahomet bus driver Pat Bloomfield, who is retiring now, is doused by a student as she fires at another during a water gun fight at Thirteen Acres on the last day of school in Mahomet on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Bloomfield is retiring now, and along with driver Linda Guyrun, who is retiring in December, has been doing water fights on the last day of school for many years.
