Two Years Later: Yingying Zhang
Thu, 05/30/2019 - 2:38pm | Robin Scholz

This month, the clock will turn two years since Yingying Zhang went missing from campus. On Monday,  the trial begins of her alleged killer, Brendt Christensen. Here is News-Gazette Media's photo timeline of events related to the disappearance of the University of Illinois visiting scholar.

