Two Years Later: Yingying Zhang

This month, the clock will turn two years since Yingying Zhang went missing from campus. On Monday, the trial begins of her alleged killer, Brendt Christensen. Here is News-Gazette Media's photo timeline of events related to the disappearance of the University of Illinois visiting scholar.
June 9, 2017-University of Illinois Visiting Scholar Yingying Zhang went missing from the Urbana campus on June 9, 2017.
June 17, 2017--A FBI flyer posted around town looking for information about missing Chinese scholar Yingying Zhang.
June 17, 2017-- This surveillance footage from the University of Illinois police shows the front and rear of the Saturn Astra that University of Illinois police say Yingying Zhang got into Friday, June 8, 2017, on the east side of Goodwin Avenue near University Avenue in Urbana. She hasn't been seen or heard from since.
June 17, 2017-- This surveillance footage from the University of Illinois police shows Yingying Zhang near the bus stop on the east side of Goodwin Avenue near University Avenue in Urbana on June 8, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
June 19, 2017--Robin Kaler, Public Affairs at UI, speaks at the press conference announcing a $40,000 reward in the case of the missing UI Scholar Yingying Zhang. The conference was held at the University of Illinois Fire Institute in Champaign on Monday, June 19, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
June 19, 2017--Yingying Zhang's father,Ronggao Zhang, right, and her boyfriend Xiaolin Hou following the press conference announcing a $40,000 reward in the case of the missing UI Scholar. The conference was held at the University of Illinois Fire Institute in Champaign on Monday, June 19, 2017.
Photographer: Heather Coit
June 22, 2017--Liqin Ye, second from left, aunt of missing Yingying Zhang, is consoled by Yingying's best friend, Yige Yang, during an interview, which includes father, Ronggao Zhang, and boyfriend, Xiaolin Hou, far right, at The News-Gazette in Champaign on Thursday, June 22, 2017. Yingying Zhang, a visiting scholar at Illinois, has been missing since June 9.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
June 27, 2019--Ali Bastianelli, left, and Lina Abbadi make flags as students make banners and flags for a walk and concert in support of Yingying Zhang, the missing UI scholar, at the Swanlund Building on UI campus in Champaign on Tuesday, June 27, 2017.
The walk and a concert to support Yingying Zhang is scheduled for Thursday evening at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.
Participants in Thursday's walk should assemble in the plaza on the western side of the Krannert Center at 6:30 p.m.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
June 27, 2017-Junchu Zhang, center, writes #Find Yingying in chinese as Yuji Chai, left, holds the plastic flat as students make banners and signs for a walk and concert in support of Yingying Zhang, the missing UI scholar, at the Swanlund Building on UI campus in Champaign on Tuesday, June 27, 2017. On the right, Robin Huang, VP of the Chinese Students and Scholars Association, posts the event on Facebook. The walk and a concert to support Yingying Zhang is scheduled for Thursday evening at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
June 27, 2017--Flags are decorated with white flowers and stickers depicting Yingying's love of pollinators. Volunteers were making banners and flags for a walk and concert in support of Yingying Zhang, the missing UI scholar, at the Swanlund Building on UI campus in Champaign on Tuesday, June 27, 2017.
The walk and a concert to support Yingying Zhang is scheduled for Thursday evening at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.
Participants in Thursday's walk should assemble in the plaza on the western side of the Krannert Center at 6:30 p.m.
Photographer: Holly Hart
June 29, 2017--Yifan Ping, President of the Chinese Students Scholarship Association prepares for the walk for U of I scholar Yingying Zhang Thursday evening at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts. A walk and concert to support missing University of Illinois scholar Yingying Zhang on Thursday, June 29, 2017.
Photographer: Holly Hart
June 29, 2017--L-R-College of ACES Dean Kimberlee Kidwell, Liqin Ye, aunt of Yingying Zhang, Ronggao Zhang, Yingying's father and Xiaolin Hou, Yingying's boyfriend walk down Goodwin in Urbana during a walk and concert to support missing University of Illinois scholar Yingying Zhang. Thursday, June 29, 2017 at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.
Photographer: Holly Hart
June 29, 2017--Fangqin Wan, a graduate student at the University of Illinois, walks for Yingying Zhang Thursday evening in Urbana. A walk and concert to support missing University of Illinois scholar Yingying Zhang were held at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.
Photographer: Holly Hart
July 1, 2017--Investigators from the FBI and UI Police at Stonegate Village, the apartment complex where Brendt Christensen lives. Christensen was arrested Friday, June 30, for the kidnapping of Yingying Zheng.
July 1, 2017--This photo provided by the Macon County Sheriff's Office in Decatur, Ill., shows Brendt Christensen, the suspect in the kidnapping of visiting University of Illinois Chinese scholar Yingying Zhang. At Christensen's first court appearance at federal court in Urbana, Ill., Monday, July 3, 2017, a judge ordered Christensen held without bond. Authorities said facts in the case indicate that Zhang is dead, although her body hasn't been found. (Macon County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Photographer: Holly Hart
This illustration shows Brendt Christensen, charged Monday, July 3, 2017, with the kidnapping of visiting University of Illinois scholar Yingying Zhang, and an unidentified woman attending a walk and concert held in support of Zhang on Thursday, June 29, 2017, at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana. Christensen was arrested by the FBI the day after attending this event.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
July 3, 2017--People line up to enter the courthouse before the first appearance of Brendt Christensen on the kidnapping of Yingying Zhang at the Federal Courthouse in Urbana on Monday, July 3, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
July 3, 2017--People line up to enter the courthouse before the first appearance of Brendt Christensen on the kidnapping of Yingying Zhang at the Federal Courthouse in Urbana on Monday, July 3, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
July 3, 2017--Those who didn't make it into the courthouse gather back across the street during the first appearance of Brendt Christensen on the kidnapping of Yingying Zhang at the Federal Courthouse in Urbana on Monday, July 3, 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
July 3, 2017--Spokeswoman with the US Attorney's Office Sharon Paul speaks to the media following the first appearance of Brendt Christensen on the kidnapping of Yingying Zhang at the Federal Courthouse in Urbana on Monday, July 3, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
July 5, 2017--A small bouquet of flowers rests near a tree near the intersections of Clark Street and Goodwin Avenue in Urbana on Wednesday July 5, 2017 where University of Illinois scholar Yingying Zhang was seen entering a car.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
July 5, 2017--The camera near the MTD bus stop outside the University of Illinois Urbana Parking Garage at the intersections of Clark Street and Goodwin Avenue in Urbana on Wednesday July 5, 2017.this is the camera that recorded University of Illinois scholar Yingying Zhang entering a car.
-
Two Years Later: Yingying Zhang
Photographer: Rick Danzl
July 14, 2017--Ronggao Zhang, father of missing Chinese scholar Yingying Zhang, waits for a news conference to begin (seated in the audience seating area) at the Illinois Fire Service Institute in Champaign announcing an increase in the reward for Yingying's whereabouts.
Photographer: Heather Coit
July 18, 2017--A large 'Justice for Yingying' sign joins a growing number of bouquets to keep the spotlight on the still-missing Yingying Zhang near the corner of Goodwin Avenue and Clark Street in Urbana.
-
Two Years Later: Yingying Zhang
Photographer: Rick Danzl
July 20, 2017--Alleged kidnapper Brendt Christensen arrives at the Federal Courthouse in Urbana on Thursday July 20, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
August 22, 2017--Ronggao Zhang reads from the letter he sent to President Trump during a press conference at the I-Hotel in Urbana on Tuesday August 22, 2017.
-
Two Years Later: Yingying Zhang
Photographer: Rick Danzl
August 22, 2017--Lifeng Ye, center, is comforted by her son Xinyang Zhang, and Xiaolin Hou, right, during a press conference at the I-Hotel in Urbana on Tuesday August 22, 2017.
Lifeng Ye, is the mother and Xinyang Zhang is the younger brother, and Xiaolin Hou is the boyfriend of visiting Chinese scholar Yingying Zhang.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
August 22, 2017--Lifeng Ye is comforted by her son Xinyang Zhang, 23, during a press conference at the I-Hotel in Urbana on Tuesday August 22, 2017.
Lifeng Ye is the mother and Xinyang Zhang is the younger brother of visiting Chinese scholar Yingying Zhang.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
August 22, 2017--Attorney Zhidong Wang of Chicago talks to the media after a press conference at the I-Hotel in Urbana on Tuesday August 22, 2017.
Photographer: Heather Coit
August 28, 2017--Tom Bruno, right, and Evan Bruno, attorneys for Brendt Christensen, discuss the continuance for their client at the Federal Courthouse in Urbana on Monday, August 28, 2017.
Photographer: Heather Coit
September 8, 2017--Federal public defender, Thomas Patton, briefly meets the press as he prepares to take over the Brendt Christensen case from the Bruno's at the Federal Courthouse in Urbana on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017.
Photographer: Holly Hart
September 17, 2017- 100 Days Missing-A Candle Light Vigil for Yingying Zhang-Yingying Zhang's family, L-R- father, Ronggao Zhang, mother Lifeng Ye, and brother, Xinyang Zhang attend a candle light vigil marking the 100th day since she went missing. In the Chinese culture 100 days after a tragedy is a day for family and friends to pay tribute. Sunday, September 17, 2017 at the Illini Union.
Photographer: Holly Hart
September 17, 2017- 100 Days Missing-A Candle Light Vigil for Yingying Zhang-People attend a candle light vigil marking the 100th day since she went missing. In the Chinese culture 100 days after a tragedy is a day for family and friends to pay tribute. Sunday, September 17, 2017 at the Illini Union.
January 3, 2018--Teddy bears and an angel join the flowers at a memorial for Yingying Zhang at the intersection of Goodwin and Clark on UI campus in Urbana on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
April 4, 2018-The memorial for Yingying Zhang at the corner of Goodwin and Clark Streets in Urbana on Wednesday, April 4, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
June 6, 2018--Gui Ping Lin, left, tries to control her emotions as Anna Tsai translates Lin's comments about keeping in touch with Yingying Zhang's family this past year. In Champaign on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.
Photographer: Holly Hart
June 9, 2018-A memorial service was held by the Chinese Students and Scholars Association for Yingying Zhang, who disappeared exactly a year ago, on June 9, 2017. Saturday, June 9, 2018 at the Illini Union.
Photographer: Holly Hart
June 9, 2018--A message board with thoughts and feelings of friends of Yingying Zhang on the one year anniversary of her disappearance. Chinese Students and Scholars Association hosted a memorial service for Yingying Zhang, who disappeared exactly a year ago, on June 9, 2017. Saturday, June 9, 2018 at the Illini Union.
Photographer: Holly Hart
June 9, 2018--Friends and colleges gather to honor the memory of Yingying Zhang. Chinese Students and Scholars Association hosts a memorial service for Yingying Zhang, who disappeared exactly a year ago, on June 9, 2017. Saturday, June 9, 2018 at the Illini Union.
Photographer: Holly Hart
June 9, 2018--A video containing happy photos of Yingying Zhang with her working in the fields on her research are part of a memorial service marking the one year anniversary of her disappearance. Chinese Students and Scholars Association hosts a memorial service for Yingying Zhang, who disappeared exactly a year ago, on June 9, 2017. Saturday, June 9, 2018 at the Illini Union.
Photographer: Holly Hart
June 9, 2018--Chinese Students and Scholars Association hosted a memorial service for Yingying Zhang, who disappeared exactly a year ago, on June 9, 2017. Saturday, June 9, 2018 at the Illini Union.
August 22, 2019-- An artist's rendering of the planned memorial garden for Yingying Zhang.
August 31, 2018-Photos of Yingying Zhang on a tree on Goodwin Avenue in Urbana on Friday Aug. 31, 2018.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
August 31, 2018-Volunteers work on the garden for Yingying Zhang on Goodwin Avenue in Urbana on Friday Aug. 31, 2018.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
August 31, 2018--Dale McMillin smooths the edge of a concert pad that will support s bench that will be part of a memorial garden for Yingying Zhang on Goodwin Avenue in Urbana on Friday Aug. 31, 2018.
September 3, 2018-Handprints and notes can be seen in cement poured Friday, August 31, 2018, at the memorial garden for Yingying Zhang.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
September 5, 2018--Members of Yingying Zhang's research group joined along with Master Gardener's to prepare the ground for planting at the site of the memorial planned for Zhang, at the intersection of Goodwin and Clark in Urbana on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
October 11, 2018--Guests mingle after a ceremony to dedicate the memorial garden for Yingying Zhang, Chinese scholar who disappeared from campus in June 2017. It's at the spot where she was last seen, waiting for a bus, in front of WILL buildnig on South Goodwin Avenue, and where friends had made a makeshift memorial. It was built by the Champaign County Master Gardeners, UI Extension and volunteers from the Chinese Students and Scholars Association.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
May 29, 2019--The tree near the memorial garden for missing Chinese scholar Yingying Zhang on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, near the corner of North Goodwin Avenue and Clark Street, adjacent to Campbell Hall.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
May 31, 2019-The bench at the memorial garden for missing Chinese scholar Yingying Zhang on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, near the corner of North Goodwin Avenue and Clark Street, adjacent to Campbell Hall.
