The Champaign County Humane Society Mutt Strut event in Colbert Park, Savoy on May 5, 2019
-
On The Town: Mutt Strut 2019
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Champaign County Humane Society Mutt Strut event in Colbert Park, Savoy on May 5, 2019
Champaign County Humane Society staff at Mutt Strut held at Colbert Park in Savoy. From the left are Heidi Zulauf-Mulderink, Development Director; Rebecca Reis, Event and Marketing Coordinator; Laura Houston, Activities Coordinator; and Rose Curtiss, Volunteer Coordinator.
-
On The Town: Mutt Strut 2019
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Champaign County Humane Society Mutt Strut event in Colbert Park, Savoy on May 5, 2019
Hailey Olsen with Hazel, Champaign County Humane Society Executive Director Mary Tiefenrunn, and Board President George Amaya with Grace. Hazel and Graze were both adopted from the humane society at the same time.
-
On The Town: Mutt Strut 2019
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Champaign County Humane Society Mutt Strut event in Colbert Park, Savoy on May 5, 2019
Amy Cannon with Lilly (second from left) and some of the Subaru of Champaign County crew at Mutt Strut including (from left) Theresa Cochrane, Lisa Woodcock, Zoe Revell, and Carleen Baker.
-
On The Town: Mutt Strut 2019
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Champaign County Humane Society Mutt Strut event in Colbert Park, Savoy on May 5, 2019
Claire Hartman (11) with dogs Penny Lane and Wrigley pose in a vintage Subaru 360 Deluxe.
-
On The Town: Mutt Strut 2019
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Champaign County Humane Society Mutt Strut event in Colbert Park, Savoy on May 5, 2019
Hailey Olsen helps Hazel create dog paw painting art at Mutt Strut. Hazel was adopted from the Champaign County Humane Society.
-
On The Town: Mutt Strut 2019
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Champaign County Humane Society Mutt Strut event in Colbert Park, Savoy on May 5, 2019
Ten year old Elyse Johnson and Maximus enjoyed the treat scavenger hunt at the Champaign County Humane Society's Mutt Strut. A variety of activities were available for dogs and their owners at the event.
-
On The Town: Mutt Strut 2019
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette at the Champaign County Humane Society Mutt Strut event in Colbert Park, Savoy on May 5, 2019 Elizabeth Golebie and her dog, Sandy, pose for a photo in the 1969 Subaru 360 Deluxe at Mutt Strut.
-
On The Town: Mutt Strut 2019
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Champaign County Humane Society Mutt Strut event in Colbert Park, Savoy on May 5, 2019
Champaign County Humane Society Executive Director Mary Tiefenbrunn speaks to the crowd at Mutt Strut held in Colbert Park, Savoy.
-
On The Town: Mutt Strut 2019
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Champaign County Humane Society Mutt Strut event in Colbert Park, Savoy on May 5, 2019
Top fundraiser, Bruce Andree and his dog, Bandito raised $6,671 for the Champaign County Humane Society.
-
On The Town: Mutt Strut 2019
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Champaign County Humane Society Mutt Strut event in Colbert Park, Savoy on May 5, 2019
Top fundraiser Bruce Andree and his dog, Bandito, lead the pack of dogs and walkers for the Mutt Strut at Colbert Park in Savoy.
-
On The Town: Mutt Strut 2019
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Champaign County Humane Society Mutt Strut event in Colbert Park, Savoy on May 5, 2019
Dogs and their owners take off for the strut portion of Mutt Strut in Colbert Park, Savoy.
-
On The Town: Mutt Strut 2019
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Champaign County Humane Society Mutt Strut event in Colbert Park, Savoy on May 5, 2019
Dogs and their owners take off for the strut portion of Mutt Strut in Colbert Park, Savoy.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.