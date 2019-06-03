Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Record Swap moving to Urbana
Mon, 06/03/2019 - 6:38pm | The News-Gazette

After 12 years at 114 E. University Ave., C, the store, which has been in business for 40 years, will move to Lincoln Square in Urbana, with plans to open on or before Aug. 1, 2019. Here are a few pictures as it prepared for Record Store Day in 2016.

