After 12 years at 114 E. University Ave., C, the store, which has been in business for 40 years, will move to Lincoln Square in Urbana, with plans to open on or before Aug. 1, 2019. Here are a few pictures as it prepared for Record Store Day in 2016.
-
Record Swap moving to Urbana
Photographer: John Dixon
Bob Diener, owner of Record Swap, talks on the phone at his record store in Champaign on Monday April 11, 2016.
-
Record Swap moving to Urbana
Photographer: John Dixon
Some of the 30,000 records available at Record Swap in Champaign on Monday April 11, 2016.
-
Record Swap moving to Urbana
Photographer: John Dixon
Bob Diener, owner of Record Swap,at his record store in Champaign on Monday April 11, 2016.
-
Record Swap moving to Urbana
Photographer: John Dixon
intage band posters at Record Swap in Champaign on Monday April 11, 2016.
-
Record Swap moving to Urbana
Photographer: John Dixon
Some of the 30,000 records available at Record Swap in Champaign on Monday April 11, 2016.
-
Record Swap moving to Urbana
Photographer: John Dixon
Some of the 30,000 records available at Record Swap in Champaign on Monday April 11, 2016.