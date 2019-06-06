Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Thursday, June 6, 2019 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News Danville High art teacher accused of attempted sex abuse, battery

Flight of 'Aluminum Overcast' above C-U
| Subscribe

Flight of 'Aluminum Overcast' above C-U

Thu, 06/06/2019 - 6:36pm | Stephen Haas

"Aluminum Overcast," the Experimental Aircraft Association's restored B-17G Flying Fortress, during a stop on the group's B-17 tour at Willard Airport Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Savoy.

Sections (2):News, Local
-