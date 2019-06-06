"Aluminum Overcast," the Experimental Aircraft Association's restored B-17G Flying Fortress, during a stop on the group's B-17 tour at Willard Airport Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Savoy.
Flight of 'Aluminum Overcast' above C-U
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Neil Morrison, a pilot from Port Townsend, Wash., waves from the cockpit of Aluminum Overcast, the Experimental Aircraft Association's restored B-17G Flying Fortress, before taking off at Willard Airport Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Savoy.
Flight of 'Aluminum Overcast' above C-U
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Aluminum Overcast, the Experimental Aircraft Association's restored B-17G Flying Fortress, is seen on the apron at Willard Airport Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Savoy.
Flight of 'Aluminum Overcast' above C-U
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Aluminum Overcast, the Experimental Aircraft Association's restored B-17G Flying Fortress, is seen on the apron at Willard Airport Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Savoy.
Flight of 'Aluminum Overcast' above C-U
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Aluminum Overcast, the Experimental Aircraft Association's restored B-17G Flying Fortress, is seen on the apron at Willard Airport Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Savoy.
Flight of 'Aluminum Overcast' above C-U
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Aluminum Overcast, the Experimental Aircraft Association's restored B-17G Flying Fortress, is seen on the apron at Willard Airport Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Savoy.
Flight of 'Aluminum Overcast' above C-U
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Aluminum Overcast, the Experimental Aircraft Association's restored B-17G Flying Fortress, is seen on the apron at Willard Airport Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Savoy.
Flight of 'Aluminum Overcast' above C-U
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Tim Bannon, the interim executive director of Willard Airport, looks out the rear door of Aluminum Overcast, the Experimental Aircraft Association's restored B-17G Flying Fortress, during a media preview flight Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Savoy.
Flight of 'Aluminum Overcast' above C-U
Photographer: Stephen Haas
The Lincoln Avenue exit of Interstate 74 is seen from the radio room of Aluminum Overcast, the Experimental Aircraft Association's restored B-17G Flying Fortress, during a media preview flight Thursday, June 6, 2019, over Urbana and Champaign.
Flight of 'Aluminum Overcast' above C-U
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Champaign-Urbana is seen from the nose turret of Aluminum Overcast, the Experimental Aircraft Association's restored B-17G Flying Fortress, during a media preview flight Thursday, June 6, 2019.
Flight of 'Aluminum Overcast' above C-U
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Rex Gray, a pilot from Palmer, Alaska, exits through the rear door after a media preview flight of Aluminum Overcast, the Experimental Aircraft Association's restored B-17G Flying Fortress, at Willard Airport Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Savoy.
Flight of 'Aluminum Overcast' above C-U
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Aluminum Overcast, the Experimental Aircraft Association's restored B-17G Flying Fortress, is seen on the apron at Willard Airport Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Savoy.
Flight of 'Aluminum Overcast' above C-U
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Crew Chief Craig Bartscht, of Fort Wayne, Ind., signals to the pilots of Aluminum Overcast, the Experimental Aircraft Association's restored B-17G Flying Fortress, at Willard Airport Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Savoy.
Flight of 'Aluminum Overcast' above C-U
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Neighborhoods in southwest Champaign are seen from one of the waist gunner windows of Aluminum Overcast, the Experimental Aircraft Association's restored B-17G Flying Fortress, during a media preview flight Thursday, June 6, 2019.
Flight of 'Aluminum Overcast' above C-U
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Champaign-Urbana is seen through one of the waist gunner windows of Aluminum Overcast, the Experimental Aircraft Association's restored B-17G Flying Fortress, during a media preview flight Thursday, June 6, 2019.
Flight of 'Aluminum Overcast' above C-U
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Champaign-Urbana is seen from the top gun turret of Aluminum Overcast, the Experimental Aircraft Association's restored B-17G Flying Fortress, during a media preview flight Thursday, June 6, 2019.
Flight of 'Aluminum Overcast' above C-U
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Pilots Rex Gray, left, of Palmer, Alaska, and Neil Morrison, of Port Townsend, Wash., control Aluminum Overcast, the Experimental Aircraft Association's restored B-17G Flying Fortress, during a media preview flight from Willard Airport Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Savoy.
Flight of 'Aluminum Overcast' above C-U
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Parts of north Urbana are seen from the radio room of Aluminum Overcast, the Experimental Aircraft Association's restored B-17G Flying Fortress, during a media preview flight Thursday, June 6, 2019.
Flight of 'Aluminum Overcast' above C-U
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Champaign-Urbana is seen from the nose turret of Aluminum Overcast, the Experimental Aircraft Association's restored B-17G Flying Fortress, during a media preview flight Thursday, June 6, 2019.
Flight of 'Aluminum Overcast' above C-U
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Champaign-Urbana is seen from the nose turret of Aluminum Overcast, the Experimental Aircraft Association's restored B-17G Flying Fortress, during a media preview flight Thursday, June 6, 2019.