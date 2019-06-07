Friday Night Lights Illini Style

The University of Illinois Friday Night Lights football camp at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, June 7, 2019.
Monroe Mills, Columbia, MO, keeps his eye on the coach as he performs a drill during the University of Illinois Friday Night Lights football camp at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, June 7, 2019.
Unique reflections on the windows of the recruiting lounge as campers run drills during the University of Illinois Friday Night Lights football camp at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, June 7, 2019.
Cornerbacks coach Keynodo Hudson drew the attention of campers with his intensity during the University of Illinois Friday Night Lights football camp at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, June 7, 2019.
Campers start a drill during the University of Illinois Friday Night Lights football camp at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, June 7, 2019.
Ryan Hampton, Edwardsville, in the long jump during the University of Illinois Friday Night Lights football camp at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, June 7, 2019.
Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach Rod Smith, right, and Offensive Line Coach Bob McClain watch a drill during the University of Illinois Friday Night Lights football camp at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, June 7, 2019.
Parents and fans watch from the bleachers during the University of Illinois Friday Night Lights football camp at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, June 7, 2019.
Break time during the University of Illinois Friday Night Lights football camp at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, June 7, 2019.
Jarrett Stevenson, St. Joseph, tests his long-jumping abilities during the University of Illinois Friday Night Lights football camp at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, June 7, 2019.
Current UI players keep themselves entertained during the University of Illinois Friday Night Lights football camp at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, June 7, 2019.
The scoreboard, with a rotating Block I, overlooks the camp during the University of Illinois Friday Night Lights football camp at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, June 7, 2019.
Campers gather in the center of the field with the coaches during the University of Illinois Friday Night Lights football camp at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, June 7, 2019.
Justin Johnson, Edwardsville, stretches in the long jump during the University of Illinois Friday Night Lights football camp at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, June 7, 2019.
Camper Drew Cerniglia, Coppell, TX, during the University of Illinois Friday Night Lights football camp at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, June 7, 2019.
Nate Thomas, Burbank, during the University of Illinois Friday Night Lights football camp at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, June 7, 2019.
Porter Howey, Salem, IN, get timed in a dash by the University of Illinois Friday Night Lights football camp at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, June 7, 2019.
Campers watch the demonstration of a drill during the University of Illinois Friday Night Lights football camp at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, June 7,2019.
Head coach Lovie Smith during the University of Illinois Friday Night Lights football camp at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, June 7, 2019.