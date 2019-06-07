A look at daily life in central Illinois through the lens of the News-Gazette photographers.
Get The Picture: Week of June 3, 2019
Scholastic bowl team members holdup captain Tim Cho in the hallway at UNI High School in Urbana on Thursday, May 16, 2019. L-R-Jonathan Lau, Dylan Bowman, Robert Nagel and Ethan Ashbrook.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Retired UI cop Steve Mechling on his Harley outside the News-Gazette on Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Molly Stanis, Danville schools special education director, at the Jackson Building in Danville on Thursday, May 30, 2019.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
TWS-Edward Palmisano talks about his time in Korea at his home in Champaign on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
STANDALONE - Emily Mamer, an environmental education assistant with the Urbana Park District, holds a red phase eastern screech owl named Jack for a group of children and adults during a presentation as part of the Anita Purves Nature Center's 40th Birthday Party event Monday, June 3, 2019, in Urbana. The bird, which was treated for an eye injury at the University of Illinois Wildlife Medical Clinic and the Illinois Raptor Center, has been at the nature center since 2014.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
STANDALONE - Lt. Brad Diel with the Champaign Fire Department pulls siding away from a house while crews respond to a fire call in the 1400 block of Hollyhill Drive Monday, June 3, 2019, in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
STANDALONE - Workers from Franzen Construction demolish the building along the railroad tracks at the southeast corner of West University and North Lincoln avenues Monday, June 3, 2019, in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Personnel from the Champaign Fire Department respond to a house fire in the 300 block of Foxwell Court Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Personnel from the Champaign Fire Department respond to a house fire in the 300 block of Foxwell Court Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Personnel from the Champaign Fire Department respond to a house fire in the 300 block of Foxwell Court Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Champaign Fire Department Engineer Todd Anderson carries equipment to the scene as crews respond to a house fire in the 300 block of Foxwell Court Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Champaign.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Kids taking part in a swiming camp at Acres Swim Club jump in the water to splash camp counselors at the facility in Champaign on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
STANDALONE - Jason Thiele, from Benton-based Earth Services, uses an excavator to tear down the old Goodyear on the 200 block of South Vine Street just north of the City Building Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Urbana.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Ellington Stofer, 7, (lexington kentucky) measures out a cup of flour at Common Ground Food Co-op in Urbana on Thursday, June 6, 2019.
helping to make don ought balls as she was taking part in a Champaign Park District STEAM day camp "Campers Explore" where kids for third-sixth graders learned different cooking skills and how to make a dish.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
The Rev. Luke Spannagel poses for a photo at St. Patrick's Catholic Church Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
STANDALONE - Workers from Stark Excavating pour a section of a new concrete path at the intersection of West Park and West Church streets in the southwest corner of Crystal Lake Park Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Urbana. The new multiuse path, which will extend to North Broadway Avenue along the south side of the park, is being funded by a grant from the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Project and a match from Carle Hospital as part of the Crystal Lake Park Rehabilitation Project
