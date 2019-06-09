On The Town: Living Legends Brunch 2019

The Living Legends Brunch event at the Holiday Inn in Champaign on May 18, 2019.
Betty Hassell tries on hats offered by one of the many vendors at the Living Legends Brunch.
The daughters of 2019 Legend Mable Graham wore matching dresses to the Living Legends brunch. From the left are Jeanette McMullen, Annette Hart, and Hazel Nevils.
An elegant brunch setting awaits the 2019 Living Legends.
Awards and flowers await the 2019 Living Legend honorees.
Champaign County Section of the National Council of Negro Women president, Alissia Young, greets the guests at the 2019 Living Legends brunch.
Carol Smith-Hassell was in charge of the ready room for the 2019 Living Legends brunch.
Champaign County Section of the National Council of Negro Women secretary, Dr. Linda Lawson, was the mistress of ceremonies at the organizations Living Legends brunch..
Event hostesses at the Living Legends Brunch included (from the left) Karen Foster, Earline Terry, Patricia Adair, and Mary Haywood Benson.
Carol Smith-Hassell pins a corsage onto 2019 Living Legend, Lorelei Williams as she arrives for the Living Legends Brunch.
Living Legend Carolyn Marie Savage receives a corsage from Carol Smith-Hassell upon arriving to the ready room at the Living Legends Brunch.
Legend Mable Graham (right) reacts to a surprise visit from her younger sister, Minnie Butler (left) of Sacramento, California. Butler has not visited the area for 11 years.
The Champaign County Section of The National Council of Negro Women 2019 Living Legends sit for a photo with their escorts. Legends and escorts from the left are Carolyn Marie Savage escorted by her son, Scott Savage; Mable Graham escorted by her great grandson, Julian Brown; Lorelei Williams escorted by her son (James) Michael Williams; Etha Reid escorted by her husband E. Bell Reid, Sr.; and Ruby Hunt escorted by her son Anthony Hunt. The annual event honors women over the age of 80 for their contributions to the community.
Legend Mable Graham (right) was surprised by a visit from her younger sister, Minnie Butler (left) of Sacramento, California. Butler has not visited the area for 11 years.
Champaign County Section of the National Council of Negro Women president, Alissia Young (center) with charter members, Frances Evans (left) and Mary Haywood Benson at the 2019 Living Legends Brunch.
