A look at daily life in central Illinois through the lens of the News-Gazette photographers.
-
Get The Picture: Week of June 10, 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Daniel Liu, left, and Denis Li talk about coming to Illinois from China for college at the Gies School of Business on UI campus in
Champaign on Monday, June 10, 2019.
-
Get The Picture: Week of June 10, 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Scott Ziegler applies Anhydrous Ammonia to his blowing corn crop southwest of Champaign on Monday, June 10, 2019. The ammonia improves the nitrogen in the soil.
-
Get The Picture: Week of June 10, 2019
Photographer: Stephen Haas
A car drives south on North Neil Street past the fenced off site of a proposed Aloft Hotel Monday, June 10, 2019, in downtown Champaign.
-
Get The Picture: Week of June 10, 2019
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Members of the Champaign Central girls' basketball team practice in the gymnasium at Stratton Academy of the Arts Monday, June 10, 2019, in Champaign.