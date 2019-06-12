Opening day of the trial of Brendt Christensen at the Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Peoria.
Christensen Trial: Opening Day
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Security outside of the Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Peoria, before the trial of Brendt Christensen.
The Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Peoria, before the trial of Brendt Christensen.
Assistant Federal Public Defender Elisabeth Pollock walks outside of the Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Peoria, before the trial of Brendt Christensen.
Chicago television reporters Eric Horng, left, Phil Rogers, center, and Tom Negovan prepare to do live shots outside of the Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Peoria, during the trial of Brendt Christensen.
Dr. Kim Tee, of Chicago, talks with reporters outside of the Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Peoria, before the trial of Brendt Christensen.
Defense attorney Matthew Rubenstein walks outside of the Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Peoria, before the trial of Brendt Christensen.
Members of visiting University of Illinois scholar Yingying Zhang’s family walk with lawyers outside of the Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Peoria, before the trial of Brendt Christensen.
Members of visiting University of Illinois scholar Yingying Zhang’s family walk with lawyers outside of the Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Peoria, before the trial of Brendt Christensen.
Defense attorney Robert Tucker walks outside of the Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Peoria, before the trial of Brendt Christensen.
Defense attorney Julie Brain walks outside of the Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Peoria, before the trial of Brendt Christensen.
Media members wait outside of the Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Peoria, before the trial of Brendt Christensen.
Media members wait outside of the Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Peoria, before the trial of Brendt Christensen.