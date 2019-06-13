Day two of the trial of Brendt Christensen Thursday, June 13, 2019.
Christensen Trial: Day Two
Photographer: Robin Scholz
MTD surveillance footage of Ms. Zhang entering a bus June 9, 2017. Christensen trial evidence June 13, 2019.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
The memorial garden for Yingying Zhang is seen outside of Campbell Hall Thursday, June 13, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Photos of Yingying Zhang are seen on a tree along North Goodwin Avenue outside of Campbell Hall Thursday, June 13, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Coins are seen on the stone in the memorial garden for Yingying Zhang outside of Campbell Hall Thursday, June 13, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
The memorial garden for Yingying Zhang is seen outside of Campbell Hall Thursday, June 13, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Zhang eating dinner in Beijing. Christensen trial evidence June 13, 2019.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Brendt Christensen's Saturn Astra as seen on surveillance footage June 9, 2017. Christensen trial evidence June 13, 2019.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Close-up of the right front tire of the Saturn Astra that picked Ms. Zhang up, showing the defect in the hubcap that matched the one on Christensen's Astra. Christensen trial evidence June 13, 2019.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Texts between the marketing manager of One North and Ms. Zhang, who was running late for an appointment there. Christensen trial evidence June 13, 2019.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Zhang's toothbrush, obtained from her apartment. Christensen trial evidence June 13, 2019.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Zhang's apartment at Orchard Downs is located in the upper right. Christensen trial evidence June 13, 2019.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Looking up the stairwell toward the entrance of Ms. Zhang's apartment. Evidence tape is on the door. Christensen trial evidence June 13, 2019.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Evidence tape on the door of Ms. Zhang's apartment soon after she went missing, as UIPD officers visited her apartment to look for evidence and if she had returned. Christensen trial evidence June 13, 2019.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Closeup of the evidence tape, with the top seal broken and the bottom still sealed and indicating when investigators visited Zhang's apartment. Christensen trial evidence June 13, 2019.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Zhang's living room in her apartment at Orchard Downs. Christensen trial evidence June 13, 2019.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
UIPD officer Ezra Hoskins's business card on the door of Ms. Zhang's apartment, so that she can contact him if she returns. Christensen trial evidence June 13, 2019.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Zhang with her family. Christensen trial evidence June 13, 2019.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Zhang's bathroom at her apartment, taken by police officers in the days after she went missing. Christensen trial evidence June 13, 2019.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Professor Kaiyu Guan's office. Christensen trial evidence June 13, 2019.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Professor Guan's lab. Christensen trial evidence June 13, 2019.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The cubicles where Ms. Zhang worked. Christensen trial evidence June 13, 2019.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Stills of MTD surveillance footage showing the 15 different angles. Christensen trial evidence June 13, 2019.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The corner of Clark Street and Goodwin Avenue in Urbana. Christensen trial evidence June 13, 2019.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Zhang entering Christensen's Saturn Astra at 2:04 p.m., Friday, June 9, 2017. Christensen trial evidence June 13, 2019.