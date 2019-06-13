Rehearsal for the CUTC production of Beauty and the Beast at Parkland in Champaign on Monday, June 10, 2019.
CUTC's Beauty and the Beast
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Kara Kinnamon as The Enchantress during rehearsal for the CUTC production of Beauty and the Beast at Parkland in Champaign on Monday, June 10, 2019.
Emmy Daniels as Belle during rehearsal for the CUTC production of Beauty and the Beast at Parkland in Champaign on Monday, June 10, 2019.
Emmy Daniels as Belle during rehearsal for the CUTC production of Beauty and the Beast at Parkland in Champaign on Monday, June 10, 2019.
Emmy Daniels as Belle during rehearsal for the CUTC production of Beauty and the Beast at Parkland in Champaign on Monday, June 10, 2019.
Emmy Daniels as Belle with the townspeople during rehearsal for the CUTC production of Beauty and the Beast at Parkland in Champaign on Monday, June 10, 2019.
L-R- Laramie Ziegler as LaFou, Wiliam Curtis as Gaston and Emmy Daniels as Belle during rehearsal for the CUTC production of Beauty and the Beast at Parkland in Champaign on Monday, June 10, 2019.
Wiliam Curtis as Gaston and Emmy Daniels as Belle during rehearsal for the CUTC production of Beauty and the Beast at Parkland in Champaign on Monday, June 10, 2019.
Kabriel Schuster as Maurice and Emmy Daniels as Belle during rehearsal for the CUTC production of Beauty and the Beast at Parkland in Champaign on Monday, June 10, 2019.
Kara Kinnamon as The Enchantress and Asim Baraka as the prince during rehearsal for the CUTC production of Beauty and the Beast at Parkland in Champaign on Monday, June 10, 2019.