Toast to Tourism event in Champaign at the I Hotel on May 15, 2019
On The Town: Toast to Tourism 2019
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Toast to Tourism event in Champaign at the I Hotel on May 15, 2019
Paty Stipes(cq) (left) was honored with a Tourism Impact Award at the Toast to Tourism event. She was accompanied by her daughter, Tayler Stipes(cq).
Tourism Impact Award recipient, Cindy Reynolds (center), is joined by Parkland co-workers at the Toast to Toursim. From the left are Waylena McCully, David Leake, Reynolds, and Scott Siechen.
Tourism Impact Award winner, Sam Issa, visits with guests at the Toast to Tourism event hosted by the Visit Champaign County Foundation.
Members of the Visit Champaign County Foundation board at the Toast to Tourism. From the left are Bryan Snodgrass, Robert Flider, Dennis Robertson, Rob Kowalski, Jayne DeLuce, Jesse Hines, Rachel Storm, and Natalie Kenny-Marquez of the Foundation Board of Directors.
Sam Smith and Bridget Lee-Calfas at the Toast to Tourism.
From the left are Village of Savoy Trustee Heather Mangian, Chris Lukeman, and Senior Director of Advancement for the University of Illinois Gies College of Business, Jim Lukeman, at the Toast to Tourism.
Jayne DeLuce of Visit Champaign County addresses the guests at Toast to Tourism.
Krannert director, Mike Ross, at the Toast to Tourism. Mr. Ross received a Tourism Impact Award at the event.
Tourism Impact Award winner, Sam Issa (third from the left) stands with family members at the Toast to Tourism event hosted by the Visit Champaign County Foundation.