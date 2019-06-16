Norman Hethke, rural Rantoul, prepares ribs for smoking at his farm on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
Where There's Smoke: Hethke Ribs
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Norman Hethke preps the area in his shed as he prepares baby back ribs to smoke at his farm in rural Rantoul on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
Norman Hethke heads out to the smoker as he prepares baby back ribs to smoke at his farm in rural Rantoul on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
Norman Hethke heads out to the smoker as he prepares baby back ribs to smoke at his farm in rural Rantoul on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
Norman Hethke prepares the smoker as he prepares baby back ribs to smoke at his farm in rural Rantoul on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
The ribs are places directly on the rack in the smoker as Norman Hethke prepares baby back ribs to smoke at his farm in rural Rantoul on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
Hethke inserts a temperature probe into the meat, but not touching the bone, as he prepares baby back ribs to smoke at his farm in rural Rantoul on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
Hethke smiles though the smoke as he prepares baby back ribs to smoke at his farm in rural Rantoul on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
Norman Hethke talks about uniform rib size for competition as he prepares baby back ribs to smoke at his farm in rural Rantoul on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
Norman Hethke removes the membrane by grabbing the corner with paper towel and pulling as he prepares baby back ribs to smoke at his farm in rural Rantoul on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
Hethke sprinkles rub on both sides as he prepares baby back ribs to smoke at his farm in rural Rantoul on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
Hethke pats the rub on the meat as he prepares baby back ribs to smoke at his farm in rural Rantoul on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
Baby back ribs ready to smoke at his farm in rural Rantoul on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
Dry rub smoked Baby back ribs made by Norm Hethke on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.