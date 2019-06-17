Christensen Trial: Day Four

Day four of the trial of Brendt Christensen Monday, June 17, 2019.
Compact disk containing Schnucks video of the defendant dated June 9, 2017 from 7:49 to 7:51 am
Photographs of 2008 Saturn Astra registered to defendant
FBI consent to search 2503 W. Springfield, Apt. B2, Champaign, Illinois, signed June 15, 2017
Photographs of 2503 W. Springfield, Apt. B2, Champaign, Illinois taken by FBI on June 15, 2017
FBI advice of rights form signed by the defendant on June 15, 2017
Map of area surrounding Goodwin and Clark streets in Urbana, Illinois, including path of 2008 Saturn Astra claimed by defendant
1/5 UPS records regarding the defendant and/or 2503 W. Springfield Ave., Apt. B2, Champaign, Illinois from March through June of 2017
2/5 UPS records regarding the defendant and/or 2503 W. Springfield Ave., Apt. B2, Champaign, Illinois from March through June of 2017
3/5 UPS records regarding the defendant and/or 2503 W. Springfield Ave., Apt. B2, Champaign, Illinois from March through June of 2017
4/5-UPS records regarding the defendant and/or 2503 W. Springfield Ave., Apt. B2, Champaign, Illinois from March through June of 2017
5/5-UPS records regarding the defendant and/or 2503 W. Springfield Ave., Apt. B2, Champaign, Illinois from March through June of 2017
Summary of Exhibits 37A and 38
Schnucks receipt of the defendant dated June 9, 2017 at 7:51 am
Schnucks receipt of the defendant dated June 12, 2017 (debit card purchase) at 15:20
Schnucks receipt of the defendant dated June 12, 2017 (cash purchase) at 3:21 pm
FBI FD-472, agreement to record conversations, executed by T.B. on June 16, 2017
Photographs/images of defendant at Memorial Walk on June 29, 2017.
FBI kidnapping bulletin for Y.Z.
Photograph of Kidnapping Billboard