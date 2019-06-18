The Little League playoffs opened on Tuesday evening with quarterfinal
action between third-seeded Wampler and sixth-seeded Kuhn's at FirstFederal Field next to Bottenfield Elementary School in Champaign. Doddsand Plumbers also played in a quarterfinal game on Tuesday night. Actioncontinues on Wednesday night with two more quarterfinal games, setting thestage for next Monday's semifinal games at Zahnd Park in Champaign. Thetournament is slated to wrap up next Wednesday night at Zahnd Park withthe third-place game at 6 p.m. and the championship game at 8 p.m.
2019 Little League Playoffs: Wampler vs. Kuhn's
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Wampler's catcher Logan Schubert, left, and Kuhn's Brandon Snider look to the umpire for the call as Snider is called out at home plate
2019 Little League Playoffs: Wampler vs. Kuhn's
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Too young to play in the big game, L-R-Chase Chladny,4, Lincoln Chladny, 8 and Keenan Monahan, 8, play their own game of bouncing a tennis ball off of the roof of a shed and catching it
2019 Little League Playoffs: Wampler vs. Kuhn's
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Wampler's Wilhelm Karduck bats
2019 Little League Playoffs: Wampler vs. Kuhn's
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Wampler's William Ciciora bats
2019 Little League Playoffs: Wampler vs. Kuhn's
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Wampler's Wilhelm Karduck pitches
2019 Little League Playoffs: Wampler vs. Kuhn's
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Kuhn's Josh Kursell pitches
2019 Little League Playoffs: Wampler vs. Kuhn's
Photographer: Robin Scholz
2019 Little League Playoffs: Wampler vs. Kuhn's
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Kuhn's Jakob Riley holds up the fly ball he caught in center field to end the inning as he is congratulated by teammate Josh Kursell
2019 Little League Playoffs: Wampler vs. Kuhn's
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Wampler's Micah Kang fields a ball in left field
2019 Little League Playoffs: Wampler vs. Kuhn's
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Kuhn's Isiah Allen leads off of second base
2019 Little League Playoffs: Wampler vs. Kuhn's
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Kuhn's Tate Sauer watches from the dugout
2019 Little League Playoffs: Wampler vs. Kuhn's
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Wampler's William Ciciora pitches
2019 Little League Playoffs: Wampler vs. Kuhn's
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Kuhn's Isiah Allen bats
2019 Little League Playoffs: Wampler vs. Kuhn's
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Kuhn's Brandon Snider slides into third base as Wampler's Luke Swanson waits for the ball
2019 Little League Playoffs: Wampler vs. Kuhn's
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Kuhn's Wyatt Brownfield bats
2019 Little League Playoffs: Wampler vs. Kuhn's
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Wampler's dugout watches the action
2019 Little League Playoffs: Wampler vs. Kuhn's
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Wampler's Paxson O'Malley bats
2019 Little League Playoffs: Wampler vs. Kuhn's
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Wampler's Paxson O'Malley heads to home plate as Kuhn's Sathais McCarrey waits for the ball
