2019 Little League Playoffs: Wampler vs. Kuhn's

The Little League playoffs opened on Tuesday evening with quarterfinal

action between third-seeded Wampler and sixth-seeded Kuhn's at FirstFederal Field next to Bottenfield Elementary School in Champaign. Doddsand Plumbers also played in a quarterfinal game on Tuesday night. Actioncontinues on Wednesday night with two more quarterfinal games, setting thestage for next Monday's semifinal games at Zahnd Park in Champaign. Thetournament is slated to wrap up next Wednesday night at Zahnd Park withthe third-place game at 6 p.m. and the championship game at 8 p.m.