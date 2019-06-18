Day five of the trial of Brendt Christensen Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
-
Christensen Trial: Day Five
Photographs of 2503 W. Springfield, Apt. B2, Champaign, Illinois taken by ISP on June 15-16, 2017
-
Christensen Trial: Day Five
Diagram of interior of 2013 S. Orchard, Apt. D, Urbana, Illinois
-
Christensen Trial: Day Five
Overhead photograph (Google Earth) of Stonegate Village, 2503 W. Springfield Avenue, Champaign, Illinois on June 15, 2017
-
Christensen Trial: Day Five
Diagram of interior of 2503 W. Springfield Avenue, Apt. B2, Champaign, Illinois
-
Christensen Trial: Day Five
Photographs of 2503 W. Springfield, Apt. B2, Champaign, Illinois taken by ISP on June 15-16, 2017
-
Christensen Trial: Day Five
Photographs of 2503 W. Springfield, Apt. B2, Champaign, Illinois taken by ISP on June 15-16, 2017
-
Christensen Trial: Day Five
Photographs of 2503 W. Springfield, Apt. B2, Champaign, Illinois taken by ISP on June 15-16, 2017
-
Christensen Trial: Day Five
Photographs of 2503 W. Springfield, Apt. B2, Champaign, Illinois taken by ISP on June 15-16, 2017
-
Christensen Trial: Day Five
Photographs of 2503 W. Springfield, Apt. B2, Champaign, Illinois taken by ISP on June 15-16, 2017
-
Christensen Trial: Day Five
Photographs of 2503 W. Springfield, Apt. B2, Champaign, Illinois taken by ISP on June 15-16, 2017
-
Christensen Trial: Day Five
Photographs of 2503 W. Springfield, Apt. B2, Champaign, Illinois taken by ISP on June 15-16, 2017
-
Christensen Trial: Day Five
Photographs of 2503 W. Springfield, Apt. B2, Champaign, Illinois taken by ISP on June 15-16, 2017
-
Christensen Trial: Day Five
Photographs of 2503 W. Springfield, Apt. B2, Champaign, Illinois taken by ISP on June 15-16, 2017
-
Christensen Trial: Day Five
Photographs of 2503 W. Springfield, Apt. B2, Champaign, Illinois taken by ISP on June 15-16, 2017
-
Christensen Trial: Day Five
Photographs of 2503 W. Springfield, Apt. B2, Champaign, Illinois taken by ISP on June 15-16, 2017
-
Christensen Trial: Day Five
Photographs of 2503 W. Springfield, Apt. B2, Champaign, Illinois taken by ISP on June 15-16, 2017
-
Christensen Trial: Day Five
Photographs of 2503 W. Springfield, Apt. B2, Champaign, Illinois taken by ISP on June 15-16, 2017
-
Christensen Trial: Day Five
Photographs of 2503 W. Springfield, Apt. B2, Champaign, Illinois taken by ISP on June 15-16, 2017
-
Christensen Trial: Day Five
Photographs of 2503 W. Springfield, Apt. B2, Champaign, Illinois taken by ISP on June 15-16, 2017
-
Christensen Trial: Day Five
Photographs of 2503 W. Springfield, Apt. B2, Champaign, Illinois taken by ISP on June 15-16, 2017
-
Christensen Trial: Day Five
Photographs of 2503 W. Springfield, Apt. B2, Champaign, Illinois taken by ISP on June 15-16, 2017
-
Christensen Trial: Day Five
Photographs of 2503 W. Springfield, Apt. B2, Champaign, Illinois taken by ISP on June 15-16, 2017
-
Christensen Trial: Day Five
Photographs of 2503 W. Springfield, Apt. B2, Champaign, Illinois taken by ISP on June 15-16, 2017
-
Christensen Trial: Day Five
Photographs of 2503 W. Springfield, Apt. B2, Champaign, Illinois taken by ISP on June 15-16, 2017
-
Christensen Trial: Day Five
Photographs of 2503 W. Springfield, Apt. B2, Champaign, Illinois taken by ISP on June 15-16, 2017
-
Christensen Trial: Day Five
Photographs of 2503 W. Springfield, Apt. B2, Champaign, Illinois taken by ISP on June 15-16, 2017
-
Christensen Trial: Day Five
Photographs of 2503 W. Springfield, Apt. B2, Champaign, Illinois taken by ISP on June 15-16, 2017
-
Christensen Trial: Day Five
Photographs of 2503 W. Springfield, Apt. B2, Champaign, Illinois taken by ISP on June 15-16, 2017
-
Christensen Trial: Day Five
Photographs of 2503 W. Springfield, Apt. B2, Champaign, Illinois taken by ISP on June 15-16, 2017
-
Christensen Trial: Day Five
Photographs of 2503 W. Springfield, Apt. B2, Champaign, Illinois taken by ISP on June 15-16, 2017
-
Christensen Trial: Day Five
Photographs of 2503 W. Springfield, Apt. B2, Champaign, Illinois taken by ISP on June 15-16, 2017
-
Christensen Trial: Day Five
Photographs of 2503 W. Springfield, Apt. B2, Champaign, Illinois taken by ISP on June 15-16, 2017
-
Christensen Trial: Day Five
Photographs of 2503 W. Springfield, Apt. B2, Champaign, Illinois taken by ISP on June 15-16, 2017
-
Christensen Trial: Day Five
Photographs of 2503 W. Springfield, Apt. B2, Champaign, Illinois taken by ISP on June 15-16, 2017
-
Christensen Trial: Day Five
Photographs of 2503 W. Springfield, Apt. B2, Champaign, Illinois taken by ISP on June 15-16, 2017
-
Christensen Trial: Day Five
Photographs of 2503 W. Springfield, Apt. B2, Champaign, Illinois taken by ISP on June 15-16, 2017
-
Christensen Trial: Day Five
Photographs of 2503 W. Springfield, Apt. B2, Champaign, Illinois taken by ISP on June 15-16, 2017
-
Christensen Trial: Day Five
Photographs of 2503 W. Springfield, Apt. B2, Champaign, Illinois taken by ISP on June 15-16, 2017
-
Christensen Trial: Day Five
-
Christensen Trial: Day Five
Screen shots of browser tabs seized from Exhibit 15F (CART QSI2) for Akuma689 on Fetlife.com
-
Christensen Trial: Day Five
-
Christensen Trial: Day Five
Article related to decomposition downloaded on Exhibit 15F on February 25, 2017
-
Christensen Trial: Day Five
Article related to decomposition downloaded on Exhibit 15F on February 25, 2017
-
Christensen Trial: Day Five
Article related to decomposition downloaded on Exhibit 15F on February 25, 2017
-
Christensen Trial: Day Five
-
Christensen Trial: Day Five
-
Christensen Trial: Day Five
-
Christensen Trial: Day Five
-
Christensen Trial: Day Five
-
Christensen Trial: Day Five
-
Christensen Trial: Day Five
-
Christensen Trial: Day Five