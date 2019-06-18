Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Tuesday, June 18, 2019 83 Today's Paper

Christensen Trial: Day Five
| Subscribe

Christensen Trial: Day Five

Tue, 06/18/2019 - 2:34pm | Robin Scholz

Day five of the trial of Brendt Christensen Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

Sections (4):News, Local, State, Nation/World
-