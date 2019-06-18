Damage at the Urbana Foursquare Church from a lightning strike on March 28. With Rev. Karia Eichelberger at the church in Urbana on Monday, June 17, 2019.
-
Foursquare Church Lightning Damage
Photographer: Robin Scholz
A singed outlet was part of the damage at the Urbana Foursquare Church from a lightning strike on March 28.At the church in Urbana on Monday, June 17, 2019.
-
Foursquare Church Lightning Damage
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Telephone wires and boxes were part of the damage at the Urbana Foursquare Church from a lightning strike on March 28.At the church in Urbana on Monday, June 17, 2019.
-
Foursquare Church Lightning Damage
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Rev. Karia Eichelberger talks about the damage at the Urbana Foursquare Church from a lightning strike on March 28.At the church in Urbana on Monday, June 17, 2019.
-
Foursquare Church Lightning Damage
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The steeple was shattered as part of the damage at the Urbana Foursquare Church from a lightning strike on March 28.At the church in Urbana on Monday, June 17, 2019.
-
Foursquare Church Lightning Damage
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Rev. Karia Eichelberger explains how the bricks were damaged from a lightning strike on March 28.At the church in Urbana on Monday, June 17, 2019.
-
Foursquare Church Lightning Damage
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The soffit on the exterior of the church, which was a continuation of the ceiling in the sanctuary,was part of the damage at the Urbana Foursquare Church from a lightning strike on March 28. At the church in Urbana on Monday, June 17, 2019.
-
Foursquare Church Lightning Damage
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Portions of the tongue and groove ceiling in the sanctuary were part of the damage at the Urbana Foursquare Church from a lightning strike on March 28.At the church in Urbana on Monday, June 17, 2019.
-
Foursquare Church Lightning Damage
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Portions of the tongue and groove ceiling in the sanctuary were part of the damage at the Urbana Foursquare Church from a lightning strike on March 28.At the church in Urbana on Monday, June 17, 2019.