A look at daily life in central Illinois through the lens of the News-Gazette photographers.
Get The Picture: Week of June 17, 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Kacie Fisher holds a picture of her fiance, James Wood Jr., and her outside her home in Rantoul on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Wood died earlier this month and became her kidney donor.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Mark Williams talks about serving in South Korea during an interview at his house Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Champaign.
DiamonAsia Taylor, Urbana, clears 5'11" to set a new state record in the class 2A State Finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Alyssa Friend, left, Asha Williams, center, and Julian Cooper-Peyton, all 11, assign themselves different steps for a group project during the Summer Transition Education Program for incoming sixth-grade students at Urbana Middle School Monday, June 17, 2019, in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Incoming sixth-grade students in the Summer Transition Education Program walk between classrooms at Urbana Middle School Monday, June 17, 2019, in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Curtis Blanden Jr., 10, takes notes for a project during the Summer Transition Education Program for incoming sixth-grade students at Urbana Middle School Monday, June 17, 2019, in Urbana.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The baseball outfield stand is all that is left at McKinley Field in Champaign on Monday, June 17, 2019.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Stark employees take down the final building at McKinley Field in Champaign on Monday, June 17, 2019.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Monticello's Cully Welter, the News-Gazette's All-Area Girls' Track and Field Coach of the Year, poses for a photo on the track at the Illinois Track Stadium Monday, June 10, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
All-Area girls' track and field Athlete of the Year, Urbana's DiamonAsia Taylor, holds the bar at the height she jumped to set the stewed record. at Urbana High School on Thursday, June 6, 2019.