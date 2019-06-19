Broeren Russo vs. First Federal in a Little League quarterfinal game at First Federal Field next to Bottenfield Elementary School in Champaign on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Thetournament is slated to wrap up next Wednesday night at Zahnd Park withthe third-place game at 6 p.m. and the championship game at 8 p.m.
-
2019 Little League Playoffs: Broeren Russo vs. First Federal
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Broeren Russo's Shiloh Greaer, right, and First Federal's Ronald Baker watch the ball come in at second in a Little League quarterfinal game at First Federal Field next to Bottenfield Elementary School in Champaign on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Greaer made the catch, and caught Baker off base for the out. The
tournament is slated to wrap up next Wednesday night at Zahnd Park with
the third-place game at 6 p.m. and the championship game at 8 p.m.
-
2019 Little League Playoffs: Broeren Russo vs. First Federal
Photographer: Robin Scholz
First Federal's Talin Baker bats in a Little League quarterfinal game at First Federal Field next to Bottenfield Elementary School in Champaign on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. The
tournament is slated to wrap up next Wednesday night at Zahnd Park with
the third-place game at 6 p.m. and the championship game at 8 p.m.
-
2019 Little League Playoffs: Broeren Russo vs. First Federal
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Broeren Russo's Isiah Mosely, left, prepares to tag First Federal's Landon West out at third in a Little League quarterfinal game at First Federal Field next to Bottenfield Elementary School in Champaign on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. The
tournament is slated to wrap up next Wednesday night at Zahnd Park with
the third-place game at 6 p.m. and the championship game at 8 p.m.
-
2019 Little League Playoffs: Broeren Russo vs. First Federal
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Broeren Russo's Isaiah Mosely avoids a close pitch in a Little League quarterfinal game at First Federal Field next to Bottenfield Elementary School in Champaign on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. The
tournament is slated to wrap up next Wednesday night at Zahnd Park with
the third-place game at 6 p.m. and the championship game at 8 p.m.
-
2019 Little League Playoffs: Broeren Russo vs. First Federal
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Broeren Russo's Torrence Robinson heads to firsts on a walk in a Little League quarterfinal game at First Federal Field next to Bottenfield Elementary School in Champaign on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. The
tournament is slated to wrap up next Wednesday night at Zahnd Park with
the third-place game at 6 p.m. and the championship game at 8 p.m.
-
2019 Little League Playoffs: Broeren Russo vs. First Federal
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Broeren Russo's Jay Ozier pitches in a Little League quarterfinal game at First Federal Field next to Bottenfield Elementary School in Champaign on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. The
tournament is slated to wrap up next Wednesday night at Zahnd Park with
the third-place game at 6 p.m. and the championship game at 8 p.m.
-
2019 Little League Playoffs: Broeren Russo vs. First Federal
Photographer: Robin Scholz
First Federal's Patrick Kennedy bats in a Little League quarterfinal game at First Federal Field next to Bottenfield Elementary School in Champaign on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. The
tournament is slated to wrap up next Wednesday night at Zahnd Park with
the third-place game at 6 p.m. and the championship game at 8 p.m.
-
2019 Little League Playoffs: Broeren Russo vs. First Federal
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Broeren Russo's Shiloh Greaer bats in a Little League quarterfinal game at First Federal Field next to Bottenfield Elementary School in Champaign on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. The
tournament is slated to wrap up next Wednesday night at Zahnd Park with
the third-place game at 6 p.m. and the championship game at 8 p.m.
-
2019 Little League Playoffs: Broeren Russo vs. First Federal
Photographer: Robin Scholz
First Federal's David Hasenstab bats in a Little League quarterfinal game at First Federal Field next to Bottenfield Elementary School in Champaign on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. The
tournament is slated to wrap up next Wednesday night at Zahnd Park with
the third-place game at 6 p.m. and the championship game at 8 p.m.
-
2019 Little League Playoffs: Broeren Russo vs. First Federal
Photographer: Robin Scholz
First Federal's Talin Baker slides into home plate in a Little League quarterfinal game at First Federal Field next to Bottenfield Elementary School in Champaign on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. The
tournament is slated to wrap up next Wednesday night at Zahnd Park with
the third-place game at 6 p.m. and the championship game at 8 p.m.
-
2019 Little League Playoffs: Broeren Russo vs. First Federal
Photographer: Robin Scholz
First Federal's Jackson LeFaivre made i back to first base before Broeren Russo's Torrence Robinson caught the ball in a Little League quarterfinal game at First Federal Field next to Bottenfield Elementary School in Champaign on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. The
tournament is slated to wrap up next Wednesday night at Zahnd Park with
the third-place game at 6 p.m. and the championship game at 8 p.m.
-
2019 Little League Playoffs: Broeren Russo vs. First Federal
Photographer: Robin Scholz
First Federal's Talin Baker slides into second as Broeren Russo's Shiloh Greaer and Elijah Bell try to field the ball in a Little League quarterfinal game at First Federal Field next to Bottenfield Elementary School in Champaign on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. The
tournament is slated to wrap up next Wednesday night at Zahnd Park with
the third-place game at 6 p.m. and the championship game at 8 p.m.
-
2019 Little League Playoffs: Broeren Russo vs. First Federal
Photographer: Robin Scholz
First Federal's TJ Woods, left, and Ronald baker get to second base before Broeren Russo's Torrence Robinsonfor the out in a Little League quarterfinal game at First Federal Field next to Bottenfield Elementary School in Champaign on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. The
tournament is slated to wrap up next Wednesday night at Zahnd Park with
the third-place game at 6 p.m. and the championship game at 8 p.m.
-
2019 Little League Playoffs: Broeren Russo vs. First Federal
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The rain didn't keep the fans away as Broeren Russo took on First Federal in a Little League quarterfinal game at First Federal Field next to Bottenfield Elementary School in Champaign on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. The
tournament is slated to wrap up next Wednesday night at Zahnd Park with
the third-place game at 6 p.m. and the championship game at 8 p.m.
-
2019 Little League Playoffs: Broeren Russo vs. First Federal
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The rain didn't keep the fans away as Broeren Russo took on First Federal in a Little League quarterfinal game at First Federal Field next to Bottenfield Elementary School in Champaign on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. The
tournament is slated to wrap up next Wednesday night at Zahnd Park with
the third-place game at 6 p.m. and the championship game at 8 p.m.
-
2019 Little League Playoffs: Broeren Russo vs. First Federal
Photographer: Robin Scholz
First Federal's Issac Hudleston bats in a Little League quarterfinal game at First Federal Field next to Bottenfield Elementary School in Champaign on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. The
tournament is slated to wrap up next Wednesday night at Zahnd Park with
the third-place game at 6 p.m. and the championship game at 8 p.m.
-
2019 Little League Playoffs: Broeren Russo vs. First Federal
Photographer: Robin Scholz
First Federal's Jackson LeFaivre congratulates Ronald Baker as Baker heads to home plate in a Little League quarterfinal game at First Federal Field next to Bottenfield Elementary School in Champaign on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. The
tournament is slated to wrap up next Wednesday night at Zahnd Park with
the third-place game at 6 p.m. and the championship game at 8 p.m.
-
2019 Little League Playoffs: Broeren Russo vs. First Federal
Photographer: Robin Scholz
First Federal's Nolan Wishall bats in a Little League quarterfinal game at First Federal Field next to Bottenfield Elementary School in Champaign on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. The
tournament is slated to wrap up next Wednesday night at Zahnd Park with
the third-place game at 6 p.m. and the championship game at 8 p.m.