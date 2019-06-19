Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

2019 Little League Playoffs: Broeren Russo vs. First Federal
Wed, 06/19/2019 - 8:33pm | Robin Scholz

 Broeren Russo vs. First Federal  in a Little League quarterfinal game at First Federal Field next to Bottenfield Elementary School in Champaign on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Thetournament is slated to wrap up next Wednesday night at Zahnd Park withthe third-place game at 6 p.m. and the championship game at 8 p.m. 

