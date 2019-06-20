Trail Blazers Rodeo 2019

The 65th Annual Piatt County Trail Blazers Rodeo in Monticello on Thursday, June 20, 2019.
Ben Rogers reacts to falling off the sheep in the Mutton Busting event at the 65th Annual Piatt County Trail Blazers Rodeo in Monticello on Thursday, June
20, 2019.
Young and old alike enjoy the 65th Annual Piatt County Trail Blazers Rodeo in Monticello on Thursday, June
20, 2019.
Chase Lane Thrasher, Columbia, TN in the TieDown Roping at the 65th Annual Piatt County Trail Blazers Rodeo in Monticello on Thursday, June
20, 2019.
Fans at the 65th Annual Piatt County Trail Blazers Rodeo in Monticello on Thursday, June
20, 2019.
Jesse Troyer of Columbia, KY heads away from the arena at the 65th Annual Piatt County Trail Blazers Rodeo in Monticello on Thursday, June
20, 2019.
Cowgirls wait their turn at the 65th Annual Piatt County Trail Blazers Rodeo in Monticello on Thursday, June
20, 2019.
Casey Parr, Carbondale, in the Cowgirls Breakaway Roping at the 65th Annual Piatt County Trail Blazers Rodeo in Monticello on Thursday, June
20, 2019.
Jesse Troyer of Columbia, KY in the Bareback Riding at the 65th Annual Piatt County Trail Blazers Rodeo in Monticello on Thursday, June
20, 2019.
Darach Micinnis of Cisne, IL in the bareback riding at the 65th Annual Piatt County Trail Blazers Rodeo in Monticello on Thursday, June
20, 2019.
Darach Micinnis of Cisne, IL in the bareback riding at the 65th Annual Piatt County Trail Blazers Rodeo in Monticello on Thursday, June
20, 2019.
People rise for the flag as Miss Piatt County Trail Blazers 2018 Emily Peterson rides around the arena at the 65th Annual Piatt County Trail Blazers Rodeo in Monticello on Thursday, June
20, 2019.
Bob Lane, Lodge, gives the invocation at the 65th Annual Piatt County Trail Blazers Rodeo in Monticello on Thursday, June
20, 2019.
Chase Lane Thrasher, Columbia, TN during the invocation at the 65th Annual Piatt County Trail Blazers Rodeo in Monticello on Thursday, June
20, 2019.
Model horses are abandoned for the real thing at the 65th Annual Piatt County Trail Blazers Rodeo in Monticello on Thursday, June
20, 2019.
Luke Potter of Maple City, KS in the Tie Down Roping at the 65th Annual Piatt County Trail Blazers Rodeo in Monticello on Thursday, June
20, 2019.