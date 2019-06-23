The sixth in a series, we take a glimpse at what's happening in Foosland.
Small Towns, Big Deals: Foosland
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Signs near the south edge of Foosland on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
The bell from the Foosland United Methodist Church now displayed at the Mounty Hope Cemetery north of Foosland on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
The Village of Foosland Park in Foosland on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
The Hedricks Welding & Fabrication building that was formerly a Willys Jeep dealership in Foosland on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
The former fire station, now a private residence, in Foosland on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
Mounty Hope Cemetery north of Foosland on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
The bell from the former Foosland United Methodist Church now displayed at the Mounty Hope Cemetery north of Foosland on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
Former mayor and Dale Aldrich (and current village trustee) and his wife Connie Aldrich (current treasurer) outside the Community Center in Foosland on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
A collection of early 1900s Dutch postcards from Foosland at the Community Center in Foosland on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
A photo of school children from 1895 displayed at the Community Center in Foosland on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
Photos of the founder of Foosland, William Foos, top-center, and photos of three former mayors hang on the wall of the Community Center in Foosland on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
The former Bank of Foosland building in Foosland on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
Signs near the east side in Foosland on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.