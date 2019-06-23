Allerton Park Spring Soiree at Allerton Park in Monticello on May 18, 2019
-
On The Town: Allerton Park Spring Soiree 2019
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Allerton Park Spring Soiree event at Allerton Park in Monticello on May 18, 2019
From the left are Rob and Stacy Carolan and Sue and Mark Dewing at the Allerton Park Spring Soiree.
-
On The Town: Allerton Park Spring Soiree 2019
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Allerton Park Spring Soiree event at Allerton Park in Monticello on May 18, 2019
A parade of antique cars arrive for guests to enjoy at the Allerton Park Spring Soiree. The cars were provided by the Prairie A's Antique Ford Club.
-
On The Town: Allerton Park Spring Soiree 2019
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Allerton Park Spring Soiree event at Allerton Park in Monticello on May 18, 2019
Allerton staff member, Melissa Chitwood, at the Spring Soiree.
-
On The Town: Allerton Park Spring Soiree 2019
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Allerton Park Spring Soiree event at Allerton Park in Monticello on May 18, 2019
David Rathje arrived dressed in vintage attire - including a fake mustache - for the Allerton Park Spring Soiree.
-
On The Town: Allerton Park Spring Soiree 2019
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Allerton Park Spring Soiree event at Allerton Park in Monticello on May 18, 2019
Some of the iconic sculptures from the Allerton grounds were on display during the Spring Soiree.
-
On The Town: Allerton Park Spring Soiree 2019
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Allerton Park Spring Soiree event at Allerton Park in Monticello on May 18, 2019
Guests enjoyed the barbershop quartet, Sentimental Journey, during the Spring Soiree at Allerton Park and Retreat Center. From the left are Brad Smith, Stan McMorris, Ron Leathers, and Gary Hawker.
-
On The Town: Allerton Park Spring Soiree 2019
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Allerton Park Spring Soiree event at Allerton Park in Monticello on May 18, 2019
Guests enjoyed the barbershop quartet, Sentimental Journey, during the Spring Soiree at Allerton Park and Retreat Center. From the left are Brad Smith, Stan McMorris, Ron Leathers, and Gary Hawker.
-
On The Town: Allerton Park Spring Soiree 2019
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Allerton Park Spring Soiree event at Allerton Park in Monticello on May 18, 2019
Allerton Public Engagement Coordinator, Mindy Brand, carries one of the unique centerpieces to be displayed in the mansion. Centerpieces were created by area florists and flower farms and were raffled at the Spring Soiree event.
-
On The Town: Allerton Park Spring Soiree 2019
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Allerton Park Spring Soiree event at Allerton Park in Monticello on May 18, 2019
Sean Streaty (right) and Amy Streaty at the Allerton Park Spring Soiree. Streaty was the master of ceremonies for the event.
-
On The Town: Allerton Park Spring Soiree 2019
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Allerton Park Spring Soiree event at Allerton Park in Monticello on May 18, 2019
Two of the dancers for the Allerton Park Spring Soiree were Taylor (left) and Cris Hughes.
-
On The Town: Allerton Park Spring Soiree 2019
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Allerton Park Spring Soiree event at Allerton Park in Monticello on May 18, 2019
Jeffrey Brokish and Lauren Klein arrive to the Allerton Park Spring Soiree.
-
On The Town: Allerton Park Spring Soiree 2019
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Allerton Park Spring Soiree event at Allerton Park in Monticello on May 18, 2019
Susan and John Garner with their 1936 Ford Model A at the Allerton Park Spring Soiree. Guests were able to pose for photos with and enjoy rides in vintage cars from Prairie A's Antique Ford Club.
-
On The Town: Allerton Park Spring Soiree 2019
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Allerton Park Spring Soiree event at Allerton Park in Monticello on May 18, 2019
Jo Caulkins at the Allerton Park Spring Soiree.
-
On The Town: Allerton Park Spring Soiree 2019
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Allerton Park Spring Soiree event at Allerton Park in Monticello on May 18, 2019
Guests were greeted by Allerton staff upon arrival to the Spring Soiree at the mansion. From the left are Derek Peterson, Director; Bridget Frerichs, Associate Director of Advancement; Peter Lichtenberger, Park Supervisor; and Fraya Replinger, Sales Associate.